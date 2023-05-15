‘Jeopardy! Masters’: ‘Obnoxious’ James Holzhauer Shocks Fans of Show

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

The competition is heating up in the Jeopardy! Masters tournament, which sees six of the game show’s elite contestants facing off for a $500,000 grand prize, and one player, in particular, is dominating the field.

Jeopardy! legend James Holzhauer, who went on a 32-game winning streak in 2019 and won that year’s Tournament of Champions, is not only leading the pack, but he’s winning over new fans in the process.

“Anyone else completely changed how they feel about James Holzhauer?” asked one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum. “I was someone who just could not stand him during his initial run, felt he was too cocky, too obnoxious, etc. Watching him in the Masters tournament, I have appreciated him more than any other contestant.”

The self-confessed “supervillain” is currently in first place in the new points-based format, leading with 9 points after three wins. Behind him is Andrew He on 8 points and two wins, while Mattea Roach is currently on 7 points and two wins.

Trailing behind are Matt Amodio on 3 points and one win, Amy Schneider on 3 points and 0 wins, and Sam Buttrey on 2 points and 0 wins.

Holzhauer has leaned into his bad-boy persona, poking fun at his fellow contestants and even host Ken Jennings, all while making jaw-dropping wagers and answering an array of trivia.

“He brings a lot of comic relief, and his embracing of that “villain” role has honestly made him endearing in a way,” the Reddit user continued. “I have cracked up laughing at multiple moments during these first four episodes, and a good majority of those were from James.”

They continued, “I also have been dumbfounded at his skill. The back-to-back all in daily doubles to skyrocket into an insurmountable lead was honestly a moment where I just had to say Bravo.”

Others felt the same, with one fan writing, “He’s been awesome on the Masters. I love his Ken needling,” while another added, “In Masters, his cockiness comes off as a show or a put-on. There’s a humbleness underneath that is showing through and it’s not even subtle anymore.”

“Definitely a bigger fan of James while watching Masters, but there isn’t anyone on that stage I don’t like already,” wrote another viewer.

“I completely agree with you. James’ cockiness was definitely off-putting during his first run, but in the Masters Tournament, it’s clear that there’s a lot more to him than just bravado,” said another. “I think he’s really embracing the “villain” role and it’s adding a lot of entertainment value to the show.”