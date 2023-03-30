Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Emmy-winning producer N’Neka Garland, who worked for 22 years on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, died on Wednesday, March 29. She was 49.

Garland’s passing was confirmed by her father, William Garland, in a Facebook post, though he did not provide details. As the news spread, the stars of General Hospital took to social media to share their condolences and tributes.

“The producer who my character is based off of on General Hospital, just passed away today,” Arlondriah Lenyéa, who plays Savoy bartender N’Neka, wrote on Facebook. “Sending out my most heartfelt condolences to Nneka Garland’s friends and family.”

“Nneka Garland you were a shining star — your smile lit up the room and your laughter brought so much joy — you had the gift of making everyone feel like THEY were your favorite,” added Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Corinthos on the long-running soap.

Garland, whose late half-brother was hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, graduated from Hampton University in Virginia in 1995 and began her career in soaps as an assistant to veteran producer Jill Farren Phelps, first at One Life to Live and then at General Hospital in 2001.

In 2007, Garland moved up as an assistant to the executive producer and rose to an associate producer in 2015. She then served as coordinating producer from 2018 and became a producer in 2021. She was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards, winning in 2021.

“Her absence will leave a hole in our lives — one that can only be filled by reflecting on all the wonderful memories that we’ve shared with her,” General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “My aunt used to say, ‘You can tell when someone you love is great by the happiness they create when you’re together.’ N’Neka created that happiness every minute of every day.”

“I’m just seeing this. So upset. Nneka was the kindest. I loved her,” wrote Rebecca Budig, who plays Hayden Barnes.

“Wow. I still haven’t fully processed losing the incredible @nnekacali, but she was so supportive in my decision to focus on my studies and part ways with my wonderful @generalhospitalabc fam,” added Sydney Mikayla.

Check out more tributes below.

