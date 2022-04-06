‘To All the Boys’ Spin-Off ‘XO, Kitty’ Adds Nine New Cast Members

The cast for Netflix‘s upcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff XO, Kitty continues to expand as nine actors have been added to the upcoming romantic comedy series.

Joining as series regulars are Choi Min-yeong (Dream Palace) as Dae, Anthony Keyvan (Love, Victor) as Q, Peter Thurnwald (Players) as Alex, Regan Aliyah (Club Mickey Mouse) as Juliana, and newcomers Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee as Yuri and Min Ho, respectively. They will star opposite the previously announced Anna Cathcart, who reprises her role from the movies as Kitty Song Covey.

Also joining the cast as recurring characters are Yunjin Kim (Lost) as Jina, Jocelyn Shelfo (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Madison, and Michael K Lee as Professor Lee.

XO, Kitty follows teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend. Having previously thought she knew everything there is to know about love, Kitty soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

The series is inspired by Jenny Han’s To All the Boys book series, which were previously adapted into three popular Netflix films. Han serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on XO, Kitty, alongside Sascha Rothchild (GLOW). Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment will produce.

Production is now underway in Seoul, South Korea, with Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky, and Katina Medina Mora on board as directors.

To All The Boys was a massive hit for Netflix, with the streamer citing it as one of its “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.” The film centers around shy high school student Lara (Lana Condor), whose life is turned upside down when her secret love letters to every boy she’s ever loved are mysteriously sent out.

