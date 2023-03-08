The Bachelor Season 27 is heading into the hometown dates. Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, and Charity Lawson are the four women left in Zach Shallcross‘s season, and by the looks of social media talk, Bachelor Nation has already decided who they want to be the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette Season 20 is set to premiere sometime in 2023. As with every season, the stars of the incoming installments are chosen from the cast before it. The avid members of Bachelor Nation are aware of Reality Steve, a blogger with frequently accurate insider intel about the behind-the-scenes decisions of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

On March 6, Reality Steve tweeted his intel about who the next Bachelorette could be. But first, some background on the final four.

Kaity and Zach quickly bonded in Season 27, with the travel nurse scoring an early overnight date with the tech executive in Episode 3. It wasn’t exactly a fantasy night, as the 27-year-old Canadian explained in a recent interview on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation that she sleeps poorly even in the best conditions. That bad night’s sleep aside, Kaity and Zach have only gotten closer all season long.

Gabi also shares a strong connection with Zach. In fact, there are conflicting reports from Reality Steve and another Bachelor blogger about who ends up winning the season. Per Reality Steve’s sources, Kaity and Zach end up engaged in the finale (which doesn’t have a firm date yet, but March 27 could be it).

But the Instagram account @BachelorWhatever claims that Gabi is the winner. Only the finale will reveal who’s right, but Reality Steve shared in February that the third woman in the final three is Ariel, meaning the Monday, March 13 hometown dates episode could be the last viewers see of Charity this season.

Fans of Charity, fret not. According to Bachelor Nation’s king of spoilers, Charity is reportedly the next Bachelorette. That should make these Twitter users happy.

i love charity and would love to see her as the bachelorette!! it would for sure revamp this franchise😍😍 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RmjN4X06Ax — Morgan F (@MorganFerrier12) February 28, 2023

If Charity is not our next Bachelorette I’m rioting #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NoApjLLAzL — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) February 28, 2023

Charity deserves to be the bachelorette after having to deal with all these women constantly taking her moment #TheBachelor — megbarito (@SprangMegan) February 28, 2023

I need Charity to be the Bachelorette, like PLEASE! https://t.co/YeFqwUTHoT — certified egg head (@dominique_chi) March 7, 2023

Charity is a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Alabama. She won the hearts of fans when she confessed to Zach that she had experienced emotional abuse in a previous relationship. The vulnerability impressed Zach and viewers. And now, many are eager for her to have her chance in the limelight, should the rumors that she’s soon to be denied a rose be true.

We want to know your thoughts. Who should be the next star of The Bachelorette? Let us know in the poll below. If your favored leading lady isn’t on the list, let us know who you’d pick in the comments section.

