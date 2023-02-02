Will You Accept This News? Subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.

“Kaity has zero idea what she’s about to get herself into,” Zach says in the preview. “I can’t wait to see her reaction.”

He walks her through the dimly lit museum, carrying lanterns to light their way. When Zach asks her to spend the night with him, Kaity happily responds “Absolutely.” They gussied up in matching safari-themed pajamas and take selfies with a polaroid to commemorate the evening.

“The fact that it’s just him and I here is so special to me,” Kaity shares.

Viewers got a glimpse into this overnight date in The Bachelor Episode 3 preview shared after the January 30 episode. Kaity’s return from the date was seen in the clips, which featured one of the women in Bachelor Mansion declaring her comeback “a walk of shame.” Ouch. In the teaser above, we see the emotional stress this long date is causing everyone else.

As the hours tick by, the contestants begin to worry that Kaity’s not returning to the house anytime soon. It’s a fair worry — overnight dates are nearly always saved for the latter half of a season. Rarely is there a sleepover one-on-one date this early, let alone in Episode 3. (We can’t recall one, can you?)

It’s not billed as a Fantasy Suite date in the preview, but spending the night in a museum is quite a fantasy. The other women fear Zach and Kaity are falling and falling fast.

As Kaity and Zach kiss in front of the dinosaurs, Gabi says in a confessional interview, “I think the hardest part is knowing how awesome she is, because I could truly see them together, and that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Zach and Kaity have been hitting it off quickly in The Bachelor Season 27. She wasn’t one of the five women chosen by fans to meet Zach during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special in 2022, nor did she get the First Impression Rose or the first kiss of the season. But these days, those are hardly surefire indicators of who could end up going all the way to the finale.

The fact that Zach and Kaity (who both live in Austin, Texas but had never previously met) have bonded so quickly in just three episodes is definitely a cause for concern for everyone else in the cast. And with their night at the museum preview ending with the opening of their tent being zipped shut, things could be progressing fast.

Find out what happens next when Episode 3 of The Bachelor Season 27 airs on Monday, February 6 on ABC, hosted by Jesse Palmer.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC