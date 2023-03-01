Hoda Kotb’s Lengthy ‘Today’ Show Absence Is Explained

Viewers of NBC‘s Today grew worried over the past week as regular co-host Hoda Kotb disappeared from the show without warning or explanation; however, we now have an answer for her absence.

On Wednesday (March 1) morning’s broadcast, Kotb’s co-worker Craig Melvin shed some light on the situation. “As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda is okay, she has a family health matter that she’s been dealing with,” Melvin said.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah [Guthrie] back on the desk,” he added.

Both @SavannahGuthrie and @HodaKotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We’re sending our love to them both and can’t wait to see them in the studio soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EcfVV1zsac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2023

Guthrie is also absent from the morning program as she tested positive for COVID-19 while the show was on the air on Tuesday. Fellow co-host Sheinelle Jones explained that Guthrie “wasn’t feeling great,” so she took a COVID test, which came back positive. “As soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery,” Jones said on Tuesday’s episode.

With Kotb’s and now Guthrie’s temporary absences, Today has seen a number of hosts filling in over the past week, including Today 3rd Hour‘s Jones and Craig Melvin, NBC News Now‘s Tom Llamas, and Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist.

Fans had become concerned about Kotb after the veteran broadcaster shared a cryptic social media post on February 26, which read, “Sometimes miracles are just people with kind hearts.” She followed this up on February 27 with a graphic that said, “Choose hope.”

“Thank you, The Today Show for keep all of us informed on their status. After watching both of them for years, I like many were concerned,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“God’s speed for both Savannah and Hoda. Two inspiring leaders. Two dynamic women. Two awesome people. Be well. Speedy recovery wishes,” tweeted another.