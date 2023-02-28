Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID During ‘Today’ Show Broadcast

NBC Today‘s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie had to abruptly leave the show on Tuesday (February 28) morning after she tested positive for COVID-19 while the daily program was on the air.

Guthrie opened up the show with her co-host Sheinelle Jones but disappeared after 7:30 am and did not return to the set. At the end of the show’s 8 am hour, Jones provided an update, saying, “By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early; she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a Covid test.’

She continued, “It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Savannah Guthrie had to leave the show this morning after testing positive for COVID-19 during the live TODAY broadcast. pic.twitter.com/6TYJlr0bs5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 28, 2023

Longtime weather forecaster Al Roker sat in for Guthrie temporarily until regular co-host Willie Geist arrived on set to take his place.

Guthrie’s absence comes after the continued mystery surrounding her regular co-host Hoda Kotb and her disappearance from the show. Kotb hasn’t been on the morning show since a pre-taped Presidents’ Day episode, which aired on February 20.

Viewers have been wondering where Kotb is, especially after her Making Space podcast did not update with a new episode during its usual 4 pm spot on Monday (February 27). There was no update as to Kotb’s absence on Tuesday’s Today, with Guthrie saying on Monday that her regular co-host was simply “off today.”

As for Guthrie, this isn’t the first time she’s tested positive for COVID. In May 2022, she took five days off to isolate after testing positive, which was her second time with COVID that year. Guthrie, who is vaccinated against the virus, first tested positive in January 2022.