Hoda Kotb's Unexplained 'Today' Show Absence Sparks Viewer Concern

Today with Hoda and Jenna has been missing one-half of its co-hosts for about a week, and fans are concerned.

Hoda Kotb was last seen with Jenna Bush Hager during the Presidents Day episode on February 20, but it was revealed the holiday episode was pre-recorded the same day as her last live appearance on February 17.

World News Tonight anchor Tom Llamas and Today 3rd Hour co-host Craig Melvin has subbed for Kotb over the last week alongside Savannah Guthrie. Meanwhile, Willie Geist from Sunday Today and Sheinelle Jones of Today 3rd Hour have filled in for Kotb’s fourth-hour duties with Bush Hager, 41.

The 58-year-old co-host’s podcast Making Space also did not update with a new episode during its usual 4 am spot. Guthrie and Hager have not announced any details behind Kotb’s absence outside of saying she’s “out” or introducing a guest anchor for whose replacing her for that day.

 

Kotb hasn’t said anything besides posting several cryptic quotes on Instagram since she’s been gone. Her most recent post as of writing is a graphic she posted on February 27 that reads “Choose Hope,” with two heart emojis in the caption.

Sometimes miracles are just people with kind hearts,” another graphic from the day before reads, with Kotb wishing everyone a “Happy sunday xo.” The broadcast journalist also shared four additional quotes that touched on being “brave,” “strong,” and how the “dark clouds” will pass.

Kotb’s significant time off and cryptic quotes left several fans sharing concerns on social media.

