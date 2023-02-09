Several cast members have left Sex Education, and Ncuti Gatwa may be joining them. An Instagram post and story shared by Doctor Who‘s 15th doctor implies he’s either leaving the show after Season 4, or the Netflix series could be ending all together.

Gatwa plays Eric Effiong in the hit series, Otis’ (Asa Butterfield) best friend with the greatest laugh. On February 8, the actor posted a farewell to the beloved character, thanking him for the lessons and memories.

“Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength,” Gatwa captioned the photo of his trailer door featuring his Eric name tag.

On his Instagram Story, he shared the same photo with a different caption, saying, “Goodbye forever baby boy. Thank you for all you taught me.”

Gatwa’s future at Sex Education came into question when he was cast as the new Doctor in Doctor Who in May 2022. But Variety confirmed in August that Gatwa would return for Season 4, as would creator, writer, and executive producer Laurie Nunn. According to Gatwa’s Instagram, Sex Education Season 4 will be his last.

Netflix has not announced whether the series at large is concluding with the upcoming installment, but we already know that a handful of long-running supporting cast members will not be part of the new episodes. Patricia Allison, who played Ola in the series, announced in a 2022 podcast interview that her character was not part of Season 4’s plot, adding that she also left the series to pursue other opportunities.

“I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much… but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for Season 4,” she shared on the UK radio show Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie. “I’ve been doing it for three years, and I’ve genuinely loved it,” she added.

Additionally, Bridgerton Season 2 star Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, and Rakhee Thakkar, won’t be returning for Season 4, which could take place in the UK and the US based on Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) new school. New Season 4 cast members include Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Returning cast are Butterfield, Gatwa, Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro.

Should Sex Education go on without Gatwa, Eric’s presence would be sorely missed.

Sex Education, Season 4 Premiere, TBD, Netflix