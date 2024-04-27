Evil and its central trio—Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi)—has both delighted and terrified us for three seasons thus far.

The psychological mystery from the brilliant minds of Robert and Michelle King premiered on CBS in 2019, and after one season, it moved to Paramount+. The series, while examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion, focuses on a skeptical female psychologist (Kristen) who joins a priest-in-training (and now priest, David) and a contractor (Ben) as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

But what does the future hold for Evil? The good news is you don’t need a prophet to find out. Read on for everything we know, and keep checking back for updates.

Where Did Evil Season 3 Leave Off?

Kristen might prefer to forget, but Leland (Michael Emerson) used her missing egg, and now they’re going to sort of be parents together. Plus, her husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) came home, thinking Edward’s (Tim Matheson) cover story (an avalanche) was what really happened, but it looked like he was semi-remembering where he was being held by Leland and Sheryl (Christine Lahti). Then he and Dr. Boggs (Kurt Fuller) joined a group of demons around a demon baby in addition to the Bouchard house.

Will Evil Be Back for Season 4?

Yes, the series will be returning for a fourth season, but Paramount+ announced in February it will be its last.

What Are the “Bonus Episodes”?

When it was reported the fourth season would be the last, Paramount+ also noted it had ordered four bonus episodes “for a thrilling series finale.”

Said co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Robert and Michelle King in a statement, “We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end EVIL in the world in style.”

When Will Evil Season 4 Premiere?

The final season will premiere on Thursday, May 23, with the 14 episodes dropping weekly.

Who’s Returning for Evil Season 4?

In addition to Herbers, Colter, Mandvi, Emerson, Fuller, and Lahti, Andrea Martin (Sister Andrea), Brooklyn Shuck (Lynn), Skylar Gray (Lila), Maddy Crocco (Lexis), and Dalya Knapp (Laura) will be back.

What Do We Know About the Evil Season 4 Plot?

Paramount+ has released an official description, which reads: “Kristen, David, and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches, and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican’s secret service to ‘remote view’ a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.”

Is There an Evil Season 4 Trailer?

Yes, there is. Watch it below: