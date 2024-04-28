‘Law & Order: SVU’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Series

TV Guide Magazine
Comments
Jerry Orbach as Detective Lennie Briscoe in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 7
Stephen Danelian/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Special Collector’s Edition

$13.99
Buy Now

When it comes to being a diehard fan of NBC‘s long-running crime procedural, Law & Order: SVU, knowing every detail about Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) cases might seem like a requisite, but perhaps there are little-known facts to yet to be uncovered.

Below, we’re breaking down 10 things you didn’t know about SVU ranging from filming locations to a character being the namesake for a superstar’s pet.

Security Clearance

In 2009, SVU was the first episodic series ever permitted to film on location at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

Jailhouse Rock

The show has filmed at a real working prison in Goshen, New York, and employed specially made drones
for key scenes.

Singer Taylor Swift and Cat are seen in Soho on September 16, 2014 in New York City

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Way It Is

The series currently films on the former Law & Order stages in Manhattan, commemorated with a street sign —
Law & Order Way.

Craftsman

Peter Scanavino has a working wood shop nestled in his dressing room, to practice his hobby between filming scenes.

Long live Munch

Richard Belzer and his conspiracy theory–spouting cop John Munch also appeared on Homicide, Arrested Development, The Wire, 30 Rock, and The X-Files.

In Memoriam

The set walls are filled with the names of past and present crew members: on plaques, on wanted posters, listed as doctors, etc. One plaque honors the late Jerry Orbach.

Purrfect Companion

Taylor Swift is such a fan of the show that she named one of her cats Olivia Benson (above). Mariska Hargitay returned the favor, naming her new cat Karma, after a Swift song.

A Look Back at 'Law & Order: SVU's TV Guide Magazine Covers
Related

A Look Back at 'Law & Order: SVU's TV Guide Magazine Covers

Keeping It Real

Actress Kelli Giddish’s dog Frannie frequently appeared in episodes, and her son, Ludo (born in 2015), also appeared onscreen with her.

Sibling Respect

Elliot (Stabler) and Olivia (Benson) are named after two of series creator Dick Wolf’s five kids.

A Family Affair

Ice-T’s wife, Coco, has guest-starred, as has Mariska Hargitay’s father, Mickey (for the 100th episode).

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running NBC franchise, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at LawAndOrderMagazine.com.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit where to stream

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kate Phillips and Tom Durant Pritchard in 'Miss Scarlet' Season 5
1
‘Miss Scarlet’: Kate Phillips Welcomes New Costar on Season 5 Set (VIDEO)
Oliver Stark as Buck and Ryan Guzman as Eddie in '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 6
2
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark on Whether Buck Is Attracted to Eddie (VIDEO)
Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir and Mike Colter as David Acosta in 'Evil' - Season 4, Episode 5
3
Everything We Know About the Final Season of ‘Evil’
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson — 'Doctor Who'
4
Why There Are 3 ‘Doctor Who’ Season 1s & Where to Watch Each
Henry Ian Cusick as Swift and Vanessa Lachey as Jane in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Episode 9 'Spill the Tea'
5
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Series Finale Part 1 Sneak Peek Reveals Major Threat