‘Law & Order: SVU’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Series

When it comes to being a diehard fan of NBC‘s long-running crime procedural, Law & Order: SVU, knowing every detail about Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) cases might seem like a requisite, but perhaps there are little-known facts to yet to be uncovered.

Below, we’re breaking down 10 things you didn’t know about SVU ranging from filming locations to a character being the namesake for a superstar’s pet.

Security Clearance



In 2009, SVU was the first episodic series ever permitted to film on location at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

Jailhouse Rock



The show has filmed at a real working prison in Goshen, New York, and employed specially made drones

for key scenes.

The Way It Is



The series currently films on the former Law & Order stages in Manhattan, commemorated with a street sign —

Law & Order Way.

Craftsman

Peter Scanavino has a working wood shop nestled in his dressing room, to practice his hobby between filming scenes.

Long live Munch

Richard Belzer and his conspiracy theory–spouting cop John Munch also appeared on Homicide, Arrested Development, The Wire, 30 Rock, and The X-Files.

In Memoriam



The set walls are filled with the names of past and present crew members: on plaques, on wanted posters, listed as doctors, etc. One plaque honors the late Jerry Orbach.

Purrfect Companion

Taylor Swift is such a fan of the show that she named one of her cats Olivia Benson (above). Mariska Hargitay returned the favor, naming her new cat Karma, after a Swift song.

Keeping It Real



Actress Kelli Giddish’s dog Frannie frequently appeared in episodes, and her son, Ludo (born in 2015), also appeared onscreen with her.

Sibling Respect

Elliot (Stabler) and Olivia (Benson) are named after two of series creator Dick Wolf’s five kids.

A Family Affair



Ice-T’s wife, Coco, has guest-starred, as has Mariska Hargitay’s father, Mickey (for the 100th episode).

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running NBC franchise, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at LawAndOrderMagazine.com.