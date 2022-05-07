‘Doctor Who’ Names ‘Sex Education’ Star Ncuti Gatwa as the Next Doctor

After months of speculation, Doctor Who fans now know who will succeed Jodie Whittaker as the 14th Time Lord of the sci-fi series: Ncuti Gatwa.

BBC announced on May 8 that the Sex Education star will be the next Doctor on the long-running show. The 29-year-old Scottish actor will be the first non-white person to take on the role.

Reacting to the news, Gatwa said he is “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.”

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” he continued. “I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.”

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the casting process, showrunner Russell T Davies said Gatwa “dazzled us” in his audition.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti!” he said. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds… I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

The news comes just hours before the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards, at which Gatwa is nominated for the third year in a row for his role as Eric in Netflix’s Sex Education. The actor comes in as Whittaker, the first female Doctor, exits the role after three seasons. Her final appearance will be in the final of three feature-length specials airing later this year.

Former showrunner Chris Chibnall also announced he would be departing with Whittaker, and Davies — who served as showrunner in 2005 — will return at the helm for Season 14.