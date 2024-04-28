Reba McEntire Hypes Up NBC Pilot Reuniting Her With ‘Reba’ Costar Melissa Peterman

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire on ABC Family's Baby Daddy
Bruce Birmelin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Reba McEntire is primed to headline a sitcom for the first time in more than a decade with a new NBC pilot, a project that reunites her with producers, writers, and at least one star of her 2000s WB series Reba.

The pilot — which McEntire says is titled Happy’s Place — stars the singer as a tavern proprietor named Bobbie. “My dad was the owner, and I’ve been running it for the last ten years, and my dad dies,” she explains to Entertainment Tonight. “So I find out some information at the reading of his will that I’m not too happy with, so…”

That information is that she has a half-sister, played by Belissa Escobedo (Blue Beetle), who’s joining the tavern team as her new business partner.

Reba costar Melissa Peterman, meanwhile, who play Gabby, a clingy bartender who wishes she could be Bobbie’s sister, according to Deadline.

Other cast members, as Deadline reported last month, include Tokala Black Elk (Yellowstone) as handy waiter Takoda, Pablo Castelblanco (Alaska Daily) as obsessive-compulsive accountant Steve, and Rex Linn as short-order cook Emmett.

“He is kind of the patriarch now that my daddy has died, because he’s been with the tavern the longest,” McEntire says of Linn’s character.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire in Big Sky

Michael Moriatis/ABC

Linn’s casting, by the way, is a wink to McEntire’s personal life — she’s been dating the CSI: Miami alum since 2020.

'The Voice': Why Reba McEntire Got Tearful Over Luke Combs Song
Related

'The Voice': Why Reba McEntire Got Tearful Over Luke Combs Song

Plus, the pilot comes from executive producers Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, who also worked with McEntire on Reba. “It’s the same showrunner, same writers, and same producers as [Reba]. So it’s gonna be that heartfelt, fun, funny, laugh at our silliness, but also be touched by the heart in the show,” the country star explains. “That’s what I really loved about Reba.”

With those cast members and creatives in place, McEntire says it’s been “lots of fun” working on the new project. “I love all genres of entertainment, but the sitcoms are just so much fun because it’s a brand-new script every week. And you’re just having fun. Yeah, it’s really hard memorizing all the dialogue you have to do, but … it ain’t my first rodeo, girlfriend, absolutely. I do love it, and it’s just playtime. We have a blast with this.”

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir and Mike Colter as David Acosta in 'Evil' - Season 4, Episode 5
1
Everything We Know About the Final Season of ‘Evil’
Oliver Stark as Buck and Ryan Guzman as Eddie in '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 6
2
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark on Whether Buck Is Attracted to Eddie (VIDEO)
3
‘Survivor’ Season 50 Will Feature Returning Players
Henry Ian Cusick as Swift and Vanessa Lachey as Jane in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Episode 9 'Spill the Tea'
4
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Series Finale Part 1 Sneak Peek Reveals Major Threat
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and David Ajala as Book in 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 Episode 5
5
David Ajala Talks Book & Michael’s Complicated ‘Discovery’ Relationship