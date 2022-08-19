Dan Levy Joins ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 — See First Photos

Class is back in session at Sex Education. Season 4 is currently in production, and Netflix announced Friday, August 19 that Emmy winner Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) has joined the cast.

Levy plays Thomas Molloy, a famous author, and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) course tutor at her Ivy League college. The first photos of Levy in costume on set can be seen, above and below. The photos also include a shot with Levy and Mackey as well as Asa Butterfield‘s Otis and Mimi Keene‘s Ruby Matthews. Additionally, Netflix shared details about the highly anticipated fourth installment, which has seen some surprising casting changes in recent months.

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College,” the logline teases. “Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!

“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Sex Education Season 4 is now in production — and Dan Levy has joined the cast as Mr. Molloy! pic.twitter.com/Lxitrgb0Fa — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2022

Also joining the cast is Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Returning cast members are Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro.

Sex Education Season 4 is produced by Eleven for Netflix and directed by Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland. The series is created and written by Laurie Nunn. The writing team includes Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom, and Thara Popoola.

Season 4 is series produced by Callum Devrell-Cameron and produced by Rem Conway. Laurie Nunn, Jamie Campbell, and Ben Taylor serve as Executive Producers, and Clare Couchman is co-executive producer. An exact release date has not yet been announced.