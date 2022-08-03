Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa is sticking around as Eric Effiong for the Netflix hit’s upcoming fourth season following his recent casting as Doctor Who‘s next Doctor.

For those less familiar with Sex Education, Gatwa’s Eric is besties with Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the awkward teen at the center of Netflix’s coming-of-age series which follows the friends and their peers as they navigate teenage sexuality in the under the looming presence of Otis’ sex therapist mom Jean (Gillian Anderson).

According to Variety, Sex Education‘s creator, writer, and executive producer Laurie Nunn is also confirmed to return for Season 4. Gatwa’s future with the show came into question with his recent casting as the next Doctor on the BBC series. And with several cast members including Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley, Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, and Rakhee Thakar exiting, the future of Gatwa’s role seemed even less certain.

Thankfully, scheduling is working in the actor’s favor as shooting for Sex Education isn’t set to begin until this fall, allowing the actor time to make room for both Doctor Who and the highly anticipated Barbie movie in which he’ll appear alongside Sex Education costar Emma Mackey, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling.

The casting changes aren’t altogether shocking considering that Season 3 concluded with Moordale Secondary School being shut down, forcing the pupils to find other modes of education in the future. Season 4 will likely explore these challenges and with Mackey’s Maeve heading overseas to the U.S. for a special education program, we can only imagine what the writers have up their sleeves.

Stay tuned for more on Sex Education as Season 4 continues to take shape at Netflix.

Sex Education, Season 4, TBA, Netflix