‘Doctor Who’ First Look: See Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson in Character (PHOTOS)

It’s almost time for a new Time Lord, and the BBC has released Doctor Who fans’ first look at Ncuti Gatwa in character as the show’s 15th Doctor and costar Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

In the new images — released on the official Doctor Who Twitter page on Saturday, December 17 — Gatwa’s Doctor wears an orange sweater, a patterned brown coat, and matching slacks. Gibson’s Ruby, meanwhile, has donned a fleece-lined denim jacket, navy-blue shorts, dark hose, and chunky black boots.

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x1pUBGAPPN — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2022

Of course, it’ll be a while before Gatwa and Gibson make their Doctor Who debuts. In a twist ending to The Power of the Doctor, the latest Doctor Who special, Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor, regenerated into not Gatwa’s version of the character but David Tennant’s 10th Doctor.

“David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor,” the BBC said in a statement in October, following that episode’s premiere. “Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed, too.”

Tennant will reprise his role as the 10th-turned-14th Doctor in three special episodes scheduled to air in November 2023 — reuniting with Catherine Tate as his Doctor’s companion, Donna Noble — while Ncuti will take over the Time Lord role “over the festive period in 2023,” according to the BBC.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!” returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement. “The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Doctor Who, Series Return, 2023, BBC America