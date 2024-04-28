Dancing With the Stars alum Harry Jowsey has warned fans about spending too much time in the sun after sharing that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

On Friday, Jowsey took to TikTok to share with his followers that his dermatologist had recently examined a mole on his shoulder and that it turned out to be cancerous.

“There isn’t really an easy way to say this, but last week I went to the dermatologist to get my skin checked and they found some skin cancer on me,” Jowsey revealed. “I’m gonna be all good. Everything’s gonna be okay.”

The Too Hot to Handle star then pleaded, “Please wear sunscreen. Please wear it. Please go get your skin checked. If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know.”

Later in the video, the 26-year-old shared that he had the mole on his shoulder for a year or two and had absolutely “no idea” that it was cancerous. “I just wanna save and protect one of you guys out there,” he said. “So go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen, and be a little bit more responsible, because that’s what I’ve gotta do now, and it’s very scary.”

According to Jowsey, he wanted to make this video now because “summer is around the corner,” and he wants everyone to look after their skin.

He concluded the video saying, “Anyway, love you guys. Stay safe.”

Many of Jowsey’s friends and family commented on his video, with some sending their thoughts and prayers his way and others relating to the diagnosis.

“So glad you’re okay. Sending all the love!!!” wrote Rylee Arnold, who was Jowsey’s Dancing With the Stars partner on Season 32. The two had quickly become fan favorites on the show, with many fans speculating about a possible romance between them.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who competed against Jowsey on the popular dance competition series, referred to the two of them as “melanoma siblings” in her own comment and wrote, “So scary, but really glad you are ok. And yes, sunscreen [is] so important, and skin checks.”