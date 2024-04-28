‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Announces Returning Players for Season 50

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Calling all Survivor fans! The news that you have all been patiently waiting for is finally here: Jeff Probst has confirmed that Season 50 will feature all returning players.

Probst made this announcement during a Survivor FYC event on April 27 at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Although this milestone season is still four seasons away, the long-time host of this hit-CBS reality television competition series has declared that a returning-players season is officially happening.

“Survivor 50 is coming down the corner. The truth is, we really do focus on 47 and 48, that’s what we’re heading out to shoot next. Then we have to shoot 49,” Probst explained. “But we know 50 is coming, so I am curious, is there a feeling? Should 50 be another season with new players and don’t make it a big deal?”

When the audience responded with a quick and resounding “No,” Probst followed it up by asking, “Or should it be returning players?” which resulted in the crowd erupting into applause and cheers.

“In the spirit of, sometimes letting the game be in the hands of the fans, I feel like — and there a couple of people from CBS right now going ‘Oh, my God, what is happening?’ — I feel like we should just commit and make this the moment where we decide that ‘Survivor 50 ‘will be returning players,” Probst declared before turning to the show’s executive producer Matt Van Wagenen and asking him if that was okay to say. Luckily for fans who have been waiting for a returning-players season since Winners at War aired in 2020, he nodded his head yes in response.

The 62-year-old host then admitted, “I don’t know what is going to happen after this, but I’m pretty sure we’re committed.”

Probst made this announcement official soon after when he shared on Instagram a video about the news, saying, “About 10 seconds ago, we just decided, thanks to all the fans that were in attendance at the FYC event here in Hollywood, that ‘Survivor 50’ will be returning players — and you all are part of it.”

With the exception of Bruce Perreault, who returned to the show a season after having been medically pulled from the show due to an injury, this will be the first season in the new era of Survivor (starting after Season 40) that players will be returning to the show.

