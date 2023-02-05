Beyoncé Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins in History

Beyoncé has officially won the most Grammys out of any artist in history. She reached this groundbreaking milestone before the 2023 Grammy Awards broadcast even concluded.

With pre-broadcast wins for songs off of her multi-nominated Renaissance album — Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance — the singer already took second place for most career Grammys wins ahead of Quincy Jones during the February 5 ceremony. She and Jones were previously tied with 28 wins. Conductor Georg Solti was previously sitting in first with 31, meaning Queen Bey only needed to win four out of her nine total nominations this evening to make history. “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song during the broadcast (presented by brand new E.G.O.T. winner Viola Davis), bringing Beyoncé to a tie with Solti.

The fourth and pivotal win was for Best Dance/Electronic Album, officially cementing her as the most-winning artist in Grammys history.

The “Virgo’s Groove” singer holds a slew of Grammys records. Since the 2021 Grammys, Beyoncé has held the record for the most Grammys won by a woman. Her “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion was the win that helped her reach that milestone. Bluegrass-country singer and violinist Alison Krauss previously held the record with 27. Beyoncé and Adele (who won Album of the Year over her in 2017, which Adele herself disagreed with) share the record for most Grammys won in one night (six).

She shares another record — most nominations in history — with husband Jay-Z. The music power couple both have 88 nominations thanks to their respective nominations this year. Jay-Z previously held the record (we imagine she’s the ideal person with whom he’d want to share it).

Despite all of her many wins, Beyoncé has never won Album of the Year (that could change during tonight’s ceremony. She’s been nominated for it four times. The first was I Am…Sasha Fierce, followed by Beyoncé, Lemonade, and Renaissance. Renaissance was the most-nominated album of 2023.

She has won some of the biggest Grammys categories in the past; “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” won Song of the Year in 2010. It was the first and only time she had won a top category until tonight. Her first wins came in 2001 during her Destiny’s Child days. the trio won two trophies for their song “Say My Name” in the R&B categories.

Their Survivor album won big in 2002, and then Beyoncé began winning for her solo work in 2004, bringing home five Grammys out of six nominations for her debut solo album Dangerously In Love.

Here are the Grammys 2023 categories where Beyoncé reigned supreme:

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Break My Soul”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Best R&B Song: “Cuff It”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Renaissance