Viola Davis Reaches EGOT Status Following Grammy Win

Viola Davis has been entertaining fans for years across film and television and most recently with her film The Woman King, but her star power got a big bump at the Grammys on Sunday, February 5, as the award-winning actress achieved a milestone only a few have accomplished before her: EGOT status.

For anyone less aware of what EGOT stands for, it is a term utilized for someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, which are considered the highest honors in their fields. Davis has acquired at least one of each after earning the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording.

The award was tied to her memoir Finding Me which was published in April 2022 and shares stories from the actress’ life. The award was also Davis’ first Grammy nomination ever.

As for her other awards, Davis previously won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama in 2015 for her work on How to Get Away with Murder. She was nominated four more times for her role as Annalise Keating, three for HTGAWM, and once for her guest role as the character in Shonda Rhimes‘ other series, Scandal.

Davis won her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for her role in Fences alongside Denzel Washington, which was a fitting follow-up to her 2010 Tony Award win for Best Leading Actress in a Play for the same role in Fences‘ onstage production. She won another Tony in 2001 for Best Featured Actress in a Play for King Hedley II.

Despite only winning one Oscar, Davis had also been nominated for her roles in the films Doubt, The Help, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside the late Chadwick Boseman.

Stay tuned to see if any other history-making wins take place at this year's Grammys

