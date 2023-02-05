Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Music’s biggest night is taking over CBS on February 5, and the industry’s biggest names are shining already, whether they’re winning or not.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with Trevor Noah returning as host for the third consecutive year, and the industry’s top recording artists, writers, and producers are present for a night filled with tributes, what are sure to be headline-making performances from Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Harry Styles, and others, and more.

And like other awards shows, there is, of course, the red carpet. Scroll down to see the best looks from the Grammys red carpet.