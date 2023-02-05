Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Taylor Swift, LL Cool J and Lizzo at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Music’s biggest night is taking over CBS on February 5, and the industry’s biggest names are shining already, whether they’re winning or not.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with Trevor Noah returning as host for the third consecutive year, and the industry’s top recording artists, writers, and producers are present for a night filled with tributes, what are sure to be headline-making performances from Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Harry Styles, and others, and more.

And like other awards shows, there is, of course, the red carpet. Scroll down to see the best looks from the Grammys red carpet.

Camila Cabello at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Camila Cabello

Offset and Cardi B at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Offset and Cardi B

Queen Latifah at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

Anderson .Paak at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anderson .Paak

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik

Jack Harlow at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Miranda Lambert at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miranda Lambert

Trevor Noah at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne at the 2023 Grammys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne

Danielle Pinnock at the 2023 Grammys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Danielle Pinnock

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Mary J. Blige at the 2023 Grammys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Hunter Doohan at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Hunter Doohan

Pharrell Williams at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pharrell Williams

Paris Hilton at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney

Harry Styles at the 2023 Grammys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

Bonnie Raitt at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Carlile

Miguel at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miguel

Ginger Gonzaga at the 2023 Grammys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ginger Gonzaga

Daryl Hannah at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Daryl Hannah

Jacob Collier at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jacob Collier

Rita Wilson at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rita Wilson

Sheryl Crow at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow

Steve Howey at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Howey

Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat

Carly Pearce at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Carly Pearce

Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

Babyface at the 2023 Grammys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Babyface

Lizzo at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo

Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the 2023 Grammys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Shania Twain at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shania Twain

LL Cool J at the 2023 Grammys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

LL Cool J

Norah Jones at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Norah Jones

Shaggy at the 2023 Grammys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shaggy

Grammy Awards

