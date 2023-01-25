2023 Grammys: Everything to Know About Performers, Host & More

The 2023 Grammy Awards are just around the corner. Airing live on Sunday, February 5 on CBS, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will feature performances from Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, and more, the CBS and the Recording Academy announced Wednesday, January 25. Here’s everything we know about music’s biggest night so far.

Who’s performing?

In addition to the trio above, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy (all current nominees) are also on the roster of 2023 Grammys performers.

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Carlile, and Blige are all up for Album of the Year at this year’s show, along with ABBA, Adele, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. Album of the Year nominees all typically perform during the live event, so keep an eye out for announcements about additional performances.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance leads in nominations with nine, Lamar is next with eight, and Adele and Carlile have seven each. Rapper Future, Styles, Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill have six nominations each. Lizzo has five, Lacy has four, and Bad Bunny and Combs have three each.

Petras (a first-time nominee) and Smith (four-time Grammy winner) are nominated for their collaboration, “Unholy,” so that’s likely what they’ll perform (as the duo recently did during Aubrey Plaza‘s episode of Saturday Night Live).

Who’s Hosting?

Trevor Noah will return to host the ceremony, marking the now former Daily Show host’s third time running the live event. He’ll kick off the celebration of the last year in music from the newly named Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Where, How, and When to Watch?

The 2023 Grammy Awards broadcast is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. Fans can tune in live on CBS starting at 8/7c. The event will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Grammy History Could Be Made

Beyoncé tied husband Jay-Z’s record for most Grammy nominations in history with her Renaissance nods. When she won with Megan Thee Stallion in 2022, she won her 28th Grammy, setting the record for most Grammy wins for any woman musician. She and Quincy Jones are tied at 28 wins, second only to conductor Georg Solti, who holds the record with 31.

Beyoncé could take the lead at the February 5 ceremony by winning four out of her nine nominations. Hopefully, Queen Bey’s also planning a performance for the award show; it would mark the first live performance of music from Renaissance.

If Adele’s 30 wins Album of the Year, she will tie with Taylor Swift, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon for the most wins in that category (they’ve all won the coveted category three times).

The 2023 ceremony also marks the introduction of the Songwriter of the Year category. Amy Allen, Nija Charles, Tobias Jesso Jr., The-Dream, and Laura Veltz are nominated in the non-classical group.

65th Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 5, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+