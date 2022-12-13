It’s soon time to start looking for clues as to who the titular father is in Hulu’s comedy. The streaming service has set the Season 2 premiere date for How I Met Your Father.

The Hulu Original will return on Tuesday, January 24, with one episode on premiere day. New episodes will then be released weekly. Hilary Duff, who plays Sophie, the one telling her son the story of how she met her father, shared the good news herself. “I’ve been dying to tell you guys when Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres, and they’re finally letting me,” she says in the video below.

The gang is back! 🙌 Season 2 of #HIMYF premieres on @hulu January 24! pic.twitter.com/73h7Rusw2z — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) December 13, 2022

The series features Sophie in the near future (Kim Cattrall) telling her son of her life in the present, as she and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. In addition to Duff and Cattrall as Sophie in the present and future, it also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, with Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck recurring.

The first season ended with a major How I Met Your Mother surprise, with Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky just as Sophie needed some advice about her love life. Speaking of, Sophie’s romantic future was very much up in the air, with her seeing Jesse (Lowell) kissing his ex Meredith (Leighton Meester) and her date who seemed perfect from the series premiere, Ian (Augustin), returning from Australia.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Joining Aptaker and Berger as executive producers are Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff is a producer.

How I Met Your Father, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 24, Hulu