Talk about an awkward family dinner! Sophie (Hilary Duff) sits down for a meal with her parents, Lori (Paget Brewster) and Nick (Clark Gregg), in the July 4 episode of How I Met Your Father, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. (Francia Raisa‘s Valentina has a front row seat to… all of it.)

In this next episode, Sophie tries to Parent Trap her parents … only, as the clip shows, that’s not exactly necessary. When Lori joins Sophie and Valentina in a restaurant, she “casually” asks if Nick is there yet because she’s “excited to meet him.” Not yet, Sophie says, “must’ve gotten stuck in some traffic,” adding under her breath, “coming from smoochville.”

Though Lori and Nick try to keep up the ruse that they’re seeing each other for the first time in years, Sophie calls them out on it. Cut the act, losers, we just saw you Frenching with your tongues,” she says. Nick kind of puts the blame on Lori with, “I knew we shouldn’t have made out so close to our destination.” She, apparently, couldn’t help herself. She explains that after Sophie and Nick started spending time together, she wanted to make sure he was a good guy, so she tracked him down.

Watch the clip above for more to see how Lori introduced herself to Nick and what happened next as they started … catching up.

Also in “Parent Trap,” Sid (Suraj Sharma) and Ellen (Tien Tran) try their own master plan to nudge Jesse (Christopher Lowell) and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) into being roommates with each other.

After this episode, there are only two left in Season 2, and both will be dropping as its finale on July 11. There’s no word yet if there will be a third season of the Hulu comedy.

How I Met Your Father, Tuesdays, Hulu