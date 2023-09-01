‘How I Met Your Father’ Canceled at Hulu After 2 Seasons

How I Met Your Father has come to a sudden halt, as Hulu has decided to axe the How I Met Your Mother series after only two seasons, following the recent Season 2 finale in July.

How I Met Your Father picked up 8 years later following the events of How I Met Your Mother and revolves around a new group of friends, consisting of Sophie (Hilary Duff from Lizzie McGuire), Jesse (Chris Lowell from Veronica Mars), Valentina (Francia Raisa from grown-ish), Charlie (Tom Ainsley from The Royals), Ellen (Tien Tran from Space Force), and Sid (Suraj Sharma from Little America).

Unlike the initial series, the show’s pilot revealed that the central character, 58-year-old Sophie (played by Kim Cattrall from Sex and the City), had already encountered her future husband.

In the finale of Season 2, which is effectively the series finale of the show, Sophie enters a relationship with potential father-to-be Jesse, while Sid, another possible candidate, faces difficulties in his marriage to Hannah. Furthermore, the last scene introduces a secondary mystery, disclosing that Val and Charlie, who separated in Season 1 due to Charlie’s reluctance to have children, eventually became parents to a son named Alex.

Although the series stood on its own, it was part of the same How I Met Your Mother universe, and as such, featured cameos from the previous cast, like Cobie Smulders (as Robin Scherbatsky) and Neil Patrick Harris (as Barney Stinson).

The cancellation of How I Met Your Father concludes the show’s run with a total of 30 episodes.

In another shock decision from the streamer, it was announced earlier this week that Hulu’s The Great was canceled following the recent release of its third season starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Similar to How I Met Your Father, The show’s end is a bit of a surprise as the series had more answers to reveal.