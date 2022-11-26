What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in December 2022
Looking for something to stream this holiday season? Hulu has you covered with a hefty December lineup of original and network programming.
Among the original titles to look out for are Darby and the Dead, Back in the Groove with Taye Diggs, and the film It’s a Wonderful Binge along with others. If you’re in the mood for a gory movie marathon, five Final Destination films will be available for your viewing pleasure. If that’s not quite your speed, try FX‘s Kindred, a new series based on Octavia E. Butler’s famed novel.
Scroll down for the full lineup of what’s coming and going from Hulu in December.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in December:
December 1
Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (TMS)
Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7 (CBS)
Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (Spanish SUBBED & DUBBED) (Viz)
Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)
Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3 (CBS)
Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10, 11, 12, & 13 (A&E)
The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30 (MTV)
Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2 (MTV)
A Chance for Christmas
Anger Management
Awakenings
Bachelor Party Vegas
Barney’s Version
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Being Julia
Brothers
Christine
The Da Vinci Code
Dave Chapelle’s Block Party
Dawn of the Dead
Epic Movie
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Final Destination 5
Good Kids
The Good Witch of Christmas
Hancock
The Happening
I, Frankenstein
I’m Glad It’s Christmas
Liar, Liar
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Machine Gun Preacher
Marmaduke
Never Back Down
Only You
Pathfinder
Picture Perfect
Pulling Strings
The Rider
Rio
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Scout
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
This Christmas
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Wall Street
White Men Can’t Jump
Witless Protection
December 2
Darby and the Dead (Hulu Original)
American Carnage
Gone in the Night
December 3
Huda’s Salon
December 5
Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes (Fox)
December 7
Connect: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
December 8
The Night House
Proximity
December 9
It’s a Wonderful Binge (Hulu Original)
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere (ABC)
Fate of a Sport
My Favorite Girlfriend
White Elephant
December 10
Offseason
December 11
Retrograde
Rogue
December 12
Batman Begins
Blackfish
Dunkirk
Inception
Insomnia
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
December 13
FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)
December 14
Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
December 15
A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere (ABC)
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special (Lifetime)
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special (A&E)
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)
Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11 (WEtv)
Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special (A&E)
The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)
The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3 (History)
Freddie Mercury: Special (A&E)
Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3 (WEtv)
Guns N’ Roses: Special (A&E)
The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)
Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8 (WEtv)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14 (Lifetime)
Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2 (WEtv)
O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special (A&E)
Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (HIstory)
Third Reich: The Fall: Special (History)
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1 (fyi)
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
360
Life Partners
December 16
Collide
I Love My Dad
December 18
The Legend of Molly Johnson
December 19
Paranoia
The Torch
Three Minutes: A Lengthening
December 20
Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7 (AMC)
Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7 (AMC)
December 21
Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
December 23
Mack + Rita
Sharp Stick
December 24
Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestrea (ABC)
Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere (Nat Geo)
The Hummingbird Project
December 25
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (ABC)
Mfkz
December 26
Letterkenny: Complete Season 11 (Hulu Original)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blade Runner: 2049
Last Looks
December 27
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
December 30
Delia’s Gone
Into the Deep
The Last Journey of Paul W.R.
December 31
Enough Said
Runner Runner
New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream (ABC)
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in December:
December 1
The DUFF
December 14
All Good Things
Nature Calls
Deceber 31
8 Mile
About Last Night
About Time
Adaptation.
Along Came Polly
America’s Sweethearts
American Ultra
An American Citizen
Anaconda
Another Earth
Baby Boy
Battle of the Year
Beerfest
Beyond JFK
Billboard Dad
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blast From the Past
Blazing Saddles
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Bounty Hunter
The Call
Casino
Catch and Release
Cedar Rapids
City of Angels
The Collection
The Covenant
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dark Shadows
Dawn of the Dead
The Descendants
Desperado
Devil in a Blue Dress
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Don’t Say a Word
Double, Toil and Trouble
Drive Angry 3D
Evil Dead
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride II
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Final Destination 5
Fired Up!
The Fisher King
Fright Night
The Fugitive
Gandhi
Get Smart
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Good Shepherd
The Gospel
Grandma’s Boy
The Green Hornet
Hall Pass
Hancock
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
He Got Game
Higher Learning
The Hulk
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Jane Austen Book Club
Julie & Julia
Kusama: Infinity
Labios Rojos
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Looper
Lords of Dogtown
Lost in Space
Mama
The Man with the Iron Fists
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Maverick
The New Age
Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist
Ninja Assassin
Norman
Not Another Teen Movie
Notes on a Scandal
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Open Water
Passport to Paris
The Patriot
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Phantom
The People vs. Larry Flint
The Perfect Storm
Philadelphia
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Pleasantville
Poetic Justice
Poseidon
Punch-Drunk Love
Q & A
Robot and Frank
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Shaun of the Dead
Short Circuit
Silent Hill
Sinister 2
The Sixth Sense
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Snakes on a Plane
Spanglish
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Stir Crazy
Stripes
Stripper
Sunchaser
Surf’s Up
The Sweetest Thing
Switching Goals
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
That Night
This Christmas
The Three Muskateers
Todo Cambia
The Transporter
Turtle Beach
Twister
Ultraviolet
Unbreakable
Undercover Brother
Warm Bodies
The Watch
What a Girl Wants
Wild Wild West
X-Men
Year One