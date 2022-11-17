Here Are Their Stories Subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8 “A Better Person.”]

With Law & Order: SVU one episode away from saying goodbye to Kelli Giddish, how much does “A Better Person” set up Detective Amanda Rollins’ exit?

Near the beginning of the episode, Rollins walks into her boyfriend ADA Sonny Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) office to find him popping a bottle of champagne in the middle of the day. No, he didn’t win a big case. “We are celebrating,” he explains. “You blew those kids at Fordham away, and my old college roommate was impressed.” He put out some feelers, and they’re going to approach her with a job offer: a teaching position.

“I’m not a teacher,” Rollins protests. But Carisi points out she’s an expert in forensic psychology, and after getting shot, she’s been hinting that she needs a change, so he thought… “I didn’t mean leaving SVU,” she corrects him. Still, she can say no if she wants, he says, but urges her not to say no just yet. Sleep on it. With that, they toast to the future, and Rollins is clearly thinking about the job offer.

There are a couple moments during the investigation that recall that lecture: Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice T) calls Rollins “professor” at one point, and while the detective is on the stand during the trial for the case, opposing counsel quotes her from that talk only so far as to help her case. And the episode ends with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) telling Rollins, “nice work, professor,” after the case. But that’s it.

The promo for the next episode, however, is all about Rollins’ farewell, including a glimpse at her introduction to the squad and Benson and her reluctance to tell the captain she’s leaving. Plus, it offers a peek at what looks like Rollins and Carisi’s wedding! Watch it below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

What do you think of how SVU appears to be writing out Rollins? (You never know what could happen…)

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC