[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]

The White Lotus is back and the body count is already huge as the opening moments of the Season 2 premiere episode, “Ciao,” teased multiple fatalities. A far cry from Season 1’s sole death of hotelier Armond (Murray Bartlett), we can’t help but already begin theorizing who is among the unlucky crop of guests at the center of Season 2’s mystery.

While some people checking into the titular resort appear to be painting a target on their backs, like Michael Imperioli‘s Dominic Di Grasso, others like fan-favorite Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) seem to have steadier footing, keeping them off of our death predictions list, below. Scroll down for an overview of which characters we’re most concerned about in the season so far and continue to check in each week as we update the list based on new developments.

7. Will Sharpe as Ethan

This quiet and shy techie is running relatively low-key in the show so far, but Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) proximity to loose cannon Cameron (Theo James) raises the odds against his favor. It’s clear from the premiere episode that Ethan’s actions are often influenced by his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) who is fairly controlling. While she may be trying to loosen up to compete with their travel companions’ lovey-dovey dynamic, could Ethan be pushed to extremes that get him into trouble? It’s a little too early to tell, but the potential is enough to earn him a spot at the bottom of this ranking for now.

6. Beatrice Grannò as Mia & Simona Tabasco as Lucia

These ladies make quite an impression early on as they take stock of the incoming guests at the resort. While Lucia (Simona Tabasco) is blatantly an escort, who quickly gets involved with Dominic by the episode’s end, Mia (Beatrice Grannò) is more interested in securing a spot on the White Lotus’ official staff as a musical performer. It’s evident from their initial introduction to the show that Mia and Lucia are going to shake up the scene in Sicily, but will they fall in with the wrong guests? Their early entanglements raise concern.

5. Haley Lu Richardson as Portia

Having Tanya as a boss would surely drive anyone crazy, but it’s clearly taking its toll on Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is being told to stay hidden in her room while abroad. In one scene, Portia vented to a friend over the phone about how messed up the situation is with tears in her eyes at the thought of being trapped indoors after not doing anything for the past three years in her personal life. Will her mental well-being be pushed to the brink leading to potentially fatal outcomes? It appears to be a potential outcome, landing this young woman on the list.

4. F. Murray Abraham as Bert

Bert (F. Murray Abraham) may be young at heart, but this older guest at the Sicilian-based White Lotus is accident-prone, which could make for a silly death down the line. Clearly a womanizer in his day, Bert flirts throughout the episode, unaware of the way he’s being perceived by others. Combining his lack of social awareness in a foreign country with his clumsiness enhanced by a more advanced stage in life, and there’s a strong chance he may be one of season 2’s many victims.

3. Jon Gries as Greg

Despite being a bright spot in Tanya’s trip during Season 1, it seems like she and her now-husband Greg (Jon Gries) aren’t on the best of terms. An intimate moment between the duo ends in a fight, he’s taking secret phone calls, and his anger over Tanya bringing her assistant Portia seems a little misplaced. Could their relationship reach a breaking point that leads to more than just a breakup?

2. Theo James as Cameron

If Season 2’s Cameron would be comparable to any guest from Season 1, it would be Jake Lacy‘s Shane, a wealthy young man who is determined to get what he wants. For lack of better terms, it’s clear Cameron is this season’s a**hole guest. Considering Season 1’s Shane was the accidental killer of Armond, we can’t help but feel this a**hole will actually suffer consequences for his actions.

Although he hasn’t done much more than be obnoxious, his move of stripping naked in front of his college roommate’s wife, Harper, is more than a major red flag. While Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovers a body floating in the Sicilian waters at the beginning of the episode, it’s unclear if she knows the identity of the individual as the clip cuts off before flashing a week back in time. During a conversation with their vacation mates, Daphne mentions an affinity for enjoying the series Dateline. Could something Dateline-worthy be on the horizon for Cameron? It can’t be ruled out quite yet.

1. Michael Imperioli as Dominic

This guy is getting involved with prostitutes during his family trip abroad with dad Bert and son Albie (Adam DiMarco). If there was a way to ask for potentially life-threatening trouble, this would be it, which is why Dominic makes the top of our death predictions list. It’s clear there’s a lot more to uncover as the season continues, but already we have a bad feeling.

Another thing to note is one of the hotel staff members telling guests about the Sicilian legend known as Teste di Moro, in which a man who becomes entwined with a beautiful local woman ends up decapitated when she discovers he’s married with children. The inclusion of that information feels rather purposeful, particularly when faces and heads appear throughout the premiere, reminding viewers of the tale. Could Dominic find himself a victim like the man in the legend? It certainly seems possible.

Who do you think is most likely to perish this season? Sound off in the comments section, below, and stay tuned as our list is updated week to week.

The White Lotus, Season 2, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max