One happy ending, coming right up!

After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.

Their future together became clear in the hospital drama’s November 16 episode, when they surprised colleagues with wedding invitations! Not that there aren’t some hiccups. When the December 7 hour opens, it’s the evening before the nuptials, and April’s beloved father is experiencing chest pains. While she worries about his health, the bride and groom’s pre-wedding jitters worsen. “These are people used to being single,” Schneider says. “This is a huge step.”

Fear not, vows are exchanged at historic St. Paul Catholic Church (above) — with a number of their ED besties in the wedding party, including docs Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Archer (Steven Weber), nurses Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Doris (Lorena Diaz), and in a surprise, April’s brother Noah (Roland Buck III). Look for the rest of the ED team in the pews. Here’s some trivia: it’s the church where the ill-fated Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and the departed Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) were to going to get married. Let’s hope for better luck for this happy couple…This likely isn’t a final goodbye to “Chexton,” as their new jobs will keep them in Chi-Town. “It’s possible for them to reappear in the show,” Schneider notes.

In other romance news, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) has fallen hard for a new character named Liliana (Alet Taylor). Hints Frolov: “ He doesn’t know” — at first — “that she works at the hospital!” All we’ve been told at this point is that she’s not a doctor, a nurse, or a boss. Ah, the mystery of love.

The midseason finale isn’t only about matters of the heart. There’s also “a big management change,” Frolov reveals. It involves Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz, Grimm) the exceedingly wealthy entrepreneur whose life Crockett famously saved, who’s behind a new high-tech operating room with all the bells and whistles. We can expect Dayton to have a role in the hospital’s future—for better or worse.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC