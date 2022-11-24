Ratings Check-In: Which Long-Running Shows Could Be Ending?

As we near the midseason and shows are already or about to go on break for the holidays, it’s the perfect time to check in on how our returning favorites have done in the past few months. After all, with quite a few in double-digit seasons, some are closer to the end than the beginning.

We already know that series such as New Amsterdam, The Flash, and Riverdale are ending in 2023, but chances are more will be joining them in the coming months. For example, will all three NCISes, Law & Orders, and One Chicago shows be back in the 2023-2024 season?

Below, we take a look at the 13 longest-running primetime scripted shows and their ratings (in the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers) this season compared to last year. Plus, we predict which could end in 2023.