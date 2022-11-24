Ratings Check-In: Which Long-Running Shows Could Be Ending?

'NCIS,' 'The Goldbergs,' and 'Grey's Anatomy'
As we near the midseason and shows are already or about to go on break for the holidays, it’s the perfect time to check in on how our returning favorites have done in the past few months. After all, with quite a few in double-digit seasons, some are closer to the end than the beginning.

We already know that series such as New Amsterdam, The Flash, and Riverdale are ending in 2023, but chances are more will be joining them in the coming months. For example, will all three NCISes, Law & Orders, and One Chicago shows be back in the 2023-2024 season?

Below, we take a look at the 13 longest-running primetime scripted shows and their ratings (in the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers) this season compared to last year. Plus, we predict which could end in 2023.

'The Simpsons'
FOX

The Simpsons (Fox)

Current season: 34

Ratings: Considering this season’s averages (0.94 rating, 2.97 million viewers) put it first and second compared to the rest of Fox’s lineup (and yes, that includes an episode that aired after an NFL game), it’s safe to say it’s still doing well.

Could it be ending? No, not unless the creative team wants it to.

Mariska Hargitay in 'Law & Order: SVU'
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Current season: 24

Ratings: While it has ticked down in the rating, it is steady in total viewers compared to last year. This season’s averages so far (0.56 rating, 4.51 million viewers) are pretty much exactly what we expected.

Could it be ending? No. Chances are it won’t end until Mariska Hargitay decides to leave.

Sam Waterston in 'Law & Order'
Will Hart/NBC

Law & Order (NBC)

Current season: 22

Ratings: Factoring in that Season 21 premiered in the midseason and that came just over 10 years after the original finale, it’s a bit harder to compare, but ratings and viewership are pretty steady. And like SVU, its averages this season so far (0.48 rating, 4.22 million viewers) are what we thought they would be.

Could it be ending? No. It’s hard to imagine NBC bringing this show back just for two seasons, even if there are more cast changes on the horizon.

'Family Guy'
FOX

Family Guy (Fox)

Current season: 21

Ratings: Its 0.44 rating and 1.35 million viewers put it in the middle and lower third of the pack against the rest of Fox’s lineup, but it’s an established hit and just reached 400 episodes.

Could it be ending? No, not unless the creative team wants it to.

Brian Dietzen, Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and Katrina Law in 'NCIS'
Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS (CBS)

Current season: 20

Ratings: While its numbers (0.44 rating, 6.59 million viewers) may be down, the CBS procedural is still doing great.

Could it be ending? No, not based on ratings at this point, though we can’t rule it out.

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Current season: 19

Ratings: The ABC medical drama is down in both rating and viewership from last season (with averages of a 0.49 rating and 3.5 million viewers).

Could it be ending? Maybe. It’s likely going to depend solely on how the series does in the episodes without Ellen Pompeo and how much (if at all) she’d come back for a Season 20.

LL Cool J, Medalion Rahimi, Chris O'Donnell, Caleb Castille, and Eric Christian Olsen in 'NCIS: LA'
CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Current season: 14

Ratings: Its numbers (0.37 rating, 4.17 million viewers) may be down, but we do have to factor in the move to 10/9c and football delays.

Could it be ending? Likely no, but we’re allowing for the possibility after the question mark last season.

Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Bridget Moynahan, Tom Selleck, and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Blue Bloods'
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Current season: 13

Ratings: Numbers have ticked down a bit from last season, with this one averaging a 0.41 rating and 5.96 million viewers.

Could it be ending? Likely no. It has done well for CBS on Fridays, and we don’t see it ending until Tom Selleck is ready to say goodbye.

'Bob's Burgers'
FOX

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Current season: 13

Ratings: Its numbers this season (0.47 rating, 1.39 million viewers) put it in the middle of the pack against the rest of Fox’s lineup.

Could it be ending? No, not unless the creative team wants it to.

Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Current season: 11

Ratings: Numbers have slipped slightly, but the drama is still averaging a 0.66 rating and 6.84 million viewers.

Could it be ending? No. One Chicago is a hit for NBC.

James Spader in 'The Blacklist'
Zach Dilgard/NBC

The Blacklist (NBC)

Current season: 10

Ratings: N/A. Season 10 doesn’t premiere until February 26, 2023. But Season 9 averaged a 0.29 rating and 2.97 million viewers.

Could it be ending? Maybe. To be honest, we didn’t think it would last after Megan Boone’s exit, but it could very well go until James Spader decides he’s ready to leave.

LaRoyce Hawkins, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, and Jason Beghe in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Current season: 10

Ratings: Numbers have slipped slightly, but the drama is still averaging a 0.6 rating and 5.41 million viewers.

Could it be ending? No. One Chicago is a hit for NBC.

'The Goldbergs'
ABC/Scott Everett White

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Current season: 10

Ratings: Compared to last season, the ABC comedy is down (0.39 rating, 2.43 million viewers).

Could it be ending? Maybe. It is the second lowest rated and second least-watched ABC comedy.

