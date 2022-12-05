‘Harry & Meghan’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Official Trailer for Docuseries (VIDEO)

The in-depth documentary series about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to land on Netflix in two volumes, with the first three episodes premiering on Thursday, December 8, followed by the remaining three episodes on Thursday, December 15.

Directed by Emmy-winner Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale), Harry & Meghan aims to share the other side of the royal couple’s high-profile love story. It will explore the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them stepping back from their full-time roles in the royal family.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories… it’s a dirty game,” Prince Harry says in the newly released trailer (watch below). “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution… [it’s] this feeding frenzy.”

Harry’s comments are made alongside footage of his wife, Meghan, and his late mother, Princess Diana, and the relentless media scrutiny both women have faced. “I was terrified; I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Harry continues as we see several clips of paparazzi chasing down Meghan and Diana.

The six-episode series features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

Garbus serves as executive producer alongside Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall.

The series comes from Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, which signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix in 2020. On Sunday, December 4, it was revealed that the royal couple is to assume full leadership of Archewell following the departure of the organization’s president, Mandana Dayani.

“Dayani’s transition was mutually planned, with intent for The Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company,” Archewell said in a statement (via Deadline). “There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of The Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends.”

Harry & Meghan, Volume 1, Thursday, December 8, Netflix