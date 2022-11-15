2023 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé Breaks Jay-Z’s Nominations Record
The 2023 Grammy Awards nominees are here, and some of music’s biggest names have made the cut. With her latest album Renaissance, Beyoncé has surpassed husband Jay-Z‘s record as the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time. She already holds the record for most Grammy wins in history with 28. With three new nominations today, Jay-Z now has 86 nominations and 24 wins under his belt. Beyoncé had 79 nominations prior to today’s announcement. With nine new ones, she now has 88.
Beyoncé leads in nominations with nine, Kendrick Lamar is in second with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile tie for third with seven each. Future, Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill have six nominations each. Also part of this year’s Grammy nominations list is the new Songwriter of the Year category. Five songwriters have been nominated for the honor, and each of the songs for which they’re nominated are listed in the category. Some wrote for a handful of artists such as Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, and more. Taylor Swift has also snagged nominations for her re-recorded music in multiple categories.
Other exciting nominations are in the Best Audio Book category, in which Viola Davis snagged a nomination. Should she win, she will be added to the very short list of artists of have E.G.O.T.ed (won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Here are the nominees for the Grammy’s biggest categories:
Album of the Year
Voyage – ABBA
30 – Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Special – Lizzo
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“abcdefu” – Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
“About Damn Time” – Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was” – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit” -Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Easy on Me” – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“God Did” -Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” -Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” -ABBA (Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
“Easy on Me” – Adele (Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Tom Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé (Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer)
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige (D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers)
“You and Me on the Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius (Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer)
“Woman” – Doja Cat (Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar (Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer)
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer)
“As It Was” – Harry Styles (Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Woman” – Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat
“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher – Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones
Evergreen – Pentatonix
Thank You – Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage – ABBA
30 – Adele
Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay
Special – Lizzo
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“Rosewood” – Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo & Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated” – Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.
“On My Knees” – RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Fragments – Bonobo
Diplo –Diplo
The Last Goodbye – Odesza
Surrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Rap Performance
“God Did” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” – Doja Cat
“Pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Beautiful” – DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
“Wait for U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live)” – Latto
Best Rap Album
God Did – DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You – Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” – Jack Harlow Featuring Drake
“God Did” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
“Pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“Wait for U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Best R&B Performance
“Virgo’s Groove” – Beyoncé
“Here With Me” – Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long
“Over” – Lucky Daye
“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love” – Snoh Aalegra
“Keeps On Fallin’” – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
“Plastic Off the Sofa” – Beyoncé
“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
“Cuff It” – Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long
“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Please Don’t Walk Away” – PJ Morton
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
Candydrip – Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun – PJ Morton
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera – Christina Aguilera
Pasieros – Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Viajante – Fonseca
Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Music Video
“Easy on Me” – Adele
“Yet to Come” – BTS
“Woman” – Doja Cat
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only – Adele
Our World – Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – (Various Artists)
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” – Arctic Monkeys
“Certainty” – Big Thief
“King” – Florence + The Machine
“Chaise Longue” – Wet Leg
“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
Best Rock Performance
“So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams
“Old Man” – Beck
“Wild Child” – The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!” – Idles
“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
“Holiday” – Turnstile
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys
The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler – Idles
Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa – Spoon
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Blackout” – Turnstile
“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile
“Harmonia’s Dream” – The War On Drugs
“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck