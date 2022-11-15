2023 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé Breaks Jay-Z’s Nominations Record

The 2023 Grammy Awards nominees are here, and some of music’s biggest names have made the cut. With her latest album Renaissance, Beyoncé has surpassed husband Jay-Z‘s record as the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time. She already holds the record for most Grammy wins in history with 28. With three new nominations today, Jay-Z now has 86 nominations and 24 wins under his belt. Beyoncé had 79 nominations prior to today’s announcement. With nine new ones, she now has 88.

Beyoncé leads in nominations with nine, Kendrick Lamar is in second with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile tie for third with seven each. Future, Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill have six nominations each. Also part of this year’s Grammy nominations list is the new Songwriter of the Year category. Five songwriters have been nominated for the honor, and each of the songs for which they’re nominated are listed in the category. Some wrote for a handful of artists such as Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, and more. Taylor Swift has also snagged nominations for her re-recorded music in multiple categories.

Other exciting nominations are in the Best Audio Book category, in which Viola Davis snagged a nomination. Should she win, she will be added to the very short list of artists of have E.G.O.T.ed (won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Here are the nominees for the Grammy’s biggest categories:

Album of the Year

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” – Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

“About Damn Time” – Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” -Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me” – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did” -Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” -Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” -ABBA (Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

“Easy on Me” – Adele (Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Tom Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé (Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige (D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers)

“You and Me on the Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius (Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer)

“Woman” – Doja Cat (Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar (Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer)

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer)

“As It Was” – Harry Styles (Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher – Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones

Evergreen – Pentatonix

Thank You – Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Rosewood” – Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” – Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees” – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Fragments – Bonobo

Diplo –Diplo

The Last Goodbye – Odesza

Surrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rap Performance

“God Did” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” – Doja Cat

“Pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Beautiful” – DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

“Wait for U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)” – Latto

Best Rap Album

God Did – DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You – Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” – Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

“God Did” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“Pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“Wait for U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove” – Beyoncé

“Here With Me” – Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Over” – Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love” – Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’” – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“Plastic Off the Sofa” – Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

“Please Don’t Walk Away” – PJ Morton

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Black Radio III – Robert Glasper

Candydrip – Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun – PJ Morton

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Pasieros – Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

Viajante – Fonseca

Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Music Video

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“Yet to Come” – BTS

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele

Our World – Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – (Various Artists)

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” – Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty” – Big Thief

“King” – Florence + The Machine

“Chaise Longue” – Wet Leg

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams

“Old Man” – Beck

“Wild Child” – The Black Keys

“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!” – Idles

“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday” – Turnstile

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys