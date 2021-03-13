2021 Grammy Awards Nominees & Winners, From Beyoncé’s History-Making Wins to Taylor Swift & More

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2021 Grammy Awards are here, live from the Los Angeles Convention Center and set to broadcast on CBS at 8/7c pm, and available as well to stream on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah hosts, and performers from include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

It’s been quite a night, especially for Beyoncé, who became the Queen of the Grammy’s after earning her 28th trophy, passing Alison Krauss to become the most-awarded women in Grammy history.

Below are nominees in the major categories. Stay tuned as the night goes on for live updates on winners!

Record of the Year

“Black Parade”: Beyoncé; Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“Colors”: Black Pumas; Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer

“Rockstar”: DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch; SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Chris Dennis, Liz Robson & Chris West, engineers/mixers; Glenn A Tabor III, mastering engineer

“Say So”: Doja Cat; Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs & Kalani Thompson, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“Everything I Wanted”: Billie Eilish; Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

“Don’t Start Now”: Dua Lipa; Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

“Circles”: Post Malone; Louis Bell, Frank Dukes & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“Savage”: Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé; Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

Chilombo:Jhené Aiko; Fisticuffs & Julian-Quán Việt Lê, producers; Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata & Gregg Rominiecki, engineers/mixers; Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Maclean Robinson & Brian Keith Warfield, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition): Black Pumas; Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; Eric Burton & Adrian Quesada, songwriters; JJ Golden, mastering engineer

Everyday Life: Coldplay; Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, producers; Mark “Spike” Stent, engineer/mixer; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

Djesse Vol.3: Jacob Collier; Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg & Jacob Collier, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers

Women in Music Pt. III: Haim; Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; Rostam Batmanglij, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning & Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers; Rostam Batmanglij, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa; Lorna Blackwood & Koz, producers; Josh Gudwin & Cameron Gower Poole, engineers/mixers; Clarence Coffee Jr. & Dua Lipa, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Hollywood Bleeding: Post Malone; Louis Bell & Frank Dukes, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Folklore: Taylor Swift; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer — WINNER

Song of the Year

“Black Parade”: Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box”: Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan”: Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles”: Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now”: Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted”: Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe”: Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) — WINNER

“If the World Was Ending”: Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cryus

D Smooke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy”: Justin Bieber

“Say So”: Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted”: Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now”: Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar”: Harry Styles — WINNER

“Cardigan”: Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day)”: J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions”: Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite”:

“Rain on Me”: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: WINNER

“Exile”: Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes: Justin Bieber

Chromatica: Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa – WINNER

Fine Line: Harry Styles

Folklore: Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

American Standard: James Taylor — Winner

Blue Umbrella: Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter: Harry Connick Jr.

Unfollow the Rules: Rufus Wainwright

Judy: Renée Zellweger

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika”: Fiona Apple — WINNER

“Not”: Big Thief

“Kyoto”: Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps”: Haim

“Stay High”: Brittany Howard

“Daylight”: Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush”: Body Count — WINNER

“Underneath”: Code Orange

“The In-Between”: In This Moment

“Bloodmoney”: Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”: Power Trip

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto”: Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday”: Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not”: Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika”: Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High”: Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) — WINNER

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death: Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka: Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight: Grace Potter

Sound & Fury: Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal: The Strokes — WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters: Fiona Apple — WINNER

Hyperspace: Beck

Punisher: Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime: Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush: Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder”: Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

“Black Parade”: Beyoncé — WINNER

“All I Need”: Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head”: Brittany Howard

“See Me”: Emily King

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagined”: Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello — WINNER

“Black Parade”: Beyoncé

“Collide” — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

“Do It”: Chloe x Halle

“Slow Down”: Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo: Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour: Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals: Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings: Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is: Thundercat — WINNER

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here: Ant Clemons

Take Time: Giveon

To Feel Love/d: Luke James

Bigger Love: John Legend — WINNER

All Rise: Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence”: Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop”: DaBaby

“Whats Poppin”: Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture”: Lil Baby

“Savage”: Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé — WINNER

“Dior”: Pop Smoke

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture”: Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box”: Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now Cry Later”: Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar”: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage”: Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) — WINNER

Best Rap Album

Black Habits: D Smoke

Alfredo: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony: Jay Electronica

King’s Disease: Nas — WINNER



The Allegory: Royce 5’9″

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That In Your Country Song”: Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was”: Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays”: Vince Gill — WINNER

“Black Like Me”: Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird”: Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“All Night”: Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours”: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber — WINNER

“Ocean”: Lady A

“Sugar Coat”: Little Big Town

“Some People Do”: Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Bluebird”: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones”: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table”: Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) — WINNER

“More Hearts Than Mine”: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do”: Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Album

Lady Like: Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record: Brandy Clark

Wildcard: Miranda Lambert — WINNER

Nightfall: Little Big Town

Never Will: Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ona: Thana Alexa

Secrets Are the Best Stories: Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez — WINNER

Modern Ancestors: Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper: Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band Conducted By John Beasley

What’s the Hurry: Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG: Bad Bunny — WINNER

Por Primera Vez: Camilo

Mesa Para Dos: Kany García

Pausa: Ricky Martin

3:33: Debi Nova

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors”: Black Pumas

“Deep in Love”: Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet”: Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone”: Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything”: John Prine — WINNER

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin”: Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Floor”: Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown”: Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“I Remember Everything”: Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Man Without a Soul”: Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers: Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender: Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground: Sarah Jarosz — WINNER

El Dorado: Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels: Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire: Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1: Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook: Steep Canyon Rangers

Home: Billy Strings — WINNER

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1: (Various Artists), Matt Combs & Katie Harford Hogue, producers

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid: Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel: Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard: Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove: Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Rawer Than Raw: Bobby Rush — WINNER

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?: Fantastic Negrito — WINNER

Live at the Paramount: Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice: G. Love

Blackbirds: Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling: North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman: Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance: Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter: Laura Marling

Saturn Returns: The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — WINNER

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020: Buju Banton

Higher Place: Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love: Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough: Toots & The Maytals — WINNER

One World: The Wailers

Best Children’s Music Album

All the Ladies: Joanie Leeds — WINNER

Wild Life: Justin Roberta

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir: Flea

Alex Trebek — The Answer Is …: Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth: Rachel Maddow — WINNER

Catch and Kill: Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White): Meryl Streep (& Full cast)

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah: Tiffany Haddish — WINNER

I Love Everything: Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist: Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger: Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill: Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

Amelie: Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)

American Utopia on Broadway: David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast)

Jagged Little Pill: Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) — WINNER

Little Shop of Horrors: Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

The Prince of Egypt: Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)

Soft Power: Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)