CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: ‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More Dates
CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows.
The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.
Other notable midseason dates include the three-hour NCISverse crossover on Monday, January 2, Fire Country airing an episode after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29, and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.
Check out CBS’ midseason schedule below for premiere and return dates.
Monday, January 2 (Special NCIS Crossover Event)
8:00 p.m.: NCIS (Special Time)
9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Special Time)
10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Special Night and Time)
Tuesday, January 3
8:00 p.m.: FBI
9:00 p.m.: FBI: International
10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesday, January 4
8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night
9:00 p.m.: Tough as Nails (Special Two-Hour Season Premiere)
Thursday, January 5
8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd
10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas
Friday, January 6
8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T.
9:00 p.m.: Fire Country
10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods
Sunday, January 8 (Doubleheader Football Game)
7:30 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: East New York
9:30 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT: NCIS: Los Angeles
Wednesday, January 11
8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night
9:00 p.m.: Lingo (Series Premiere)
10:00 p.m.: Tough as Nails (Regular Time Period)
Monday, January 16
8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola
9:00 p.m.: NCIS
10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i
Sunday, January 29
AFC Championship Game
10:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Special Episode, approx. start time, live to all time zones)
Sunday, February 5
8:00 p.m.: The 65th Annual Grammy Awards (live to all time zones)
Thursday, February 23
8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9:00 p.m.: True Lies (Special Premiere)
10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas
Wednesday, March 1
8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Special Two-Hour Season Premiere)
10:00 p.m.: True Lies (Regular Time Period)