CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows.

The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.

Other notable midseason dates include the three-hour NCISverse crossover on Monday, January 2, Fire Country airing an episode after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29, and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

Check out CBS’ midseason schedule below for premiere and return dates.

Monday, January 2 (Special NCIS Crossover Event)

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (Special Time)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Special Time)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Special Night and Time)

Tuesday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: FBI

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night

9:00 p.m.: Tough as Nails (Special Two-Hour Season Premiere)

Thursday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Friday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T.

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Sunday, January 8 (Doubleheader Football Game)

7:30 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: East New York

9:30 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT: NCIS: Los Angeles

Wednesday, January 11

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night

9:00 p.m.: Lingo (Series Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Tough as Nails (Regular Time Period)

Monday, January 16

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 p.m.: NCIS

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i

Sunday, January 29

AFC Championship Game

10:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Special Episode, approx. start time, live to all time zones)

Sunday, February 5

8:00 p.m.: The 65th Annual Grammy Awards (live to all time zones)

Thursday, February 23

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9:00 p.m.: True Lies (Special Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Wednesday, March 1

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Special Two-Hour Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: True Lies (Regular Time Period)