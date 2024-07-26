Christina Hall Slams Ex Josh Hall as He Says He Was ‘Blindsided’ By Divorce

Christina and Josh Hall‘s divorce is getting even messier as accusations are being flung both ways.

On Thursday (July 25), it was reported that Christina had filed court documents alleging that Josh transferred $35,000 of her “separate property rental income” into his personal account without permission. Now, Christina has taken to social media to blast her estranged husband as an “insecure man.”

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” the Flip or Flop star wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you, but “still I rise,” she continued. “For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight … & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”

According to court documents, Christina is “asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Meanwhile, TMZ claims that sources close to Josh say he was “blindsided” by the divorce. “Josh feels like he’s lost his whole world,” according to the source. “He dearly loved Christina and their life together. Josh felt they grew together as a couple… as they had been able to buy their dream home in Newport Beach and undertake various TV projects.”

The sources also state that Christina stopped talking to Josh after a disagreement and would only communicate with him through an attorney. Josh apparently hired counsel once he realized where the marriage was heading.

Despite the tumultuous break-up, the TMZ source adds that Josh has been spending time at the gym and church, is feeling optimistic about his future, and wishes nothing but the best for Christina and her kids.

Christina seemingly anticipated the TMZ article and took to her Instagram Story to get ahead of it. “Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,'” she wrote. “Meanwhile I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

Christina and Josh filed for divorce after almost three years of marriage earlier this month. The former couple were scheduled to star alongside Christina’s ex, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in the upcoming series The Flip Off. The show will move ahead without Josh’s inclusion.