‘Press Your Luck’ Contestant Is Biggest Ever Winner & Fans Go Wild

On Thursday night’s (July 25) episode of ABC’s Press Your Luck, one contestant set a record as the show’s biggest winner ever, including the recent revival and the original 1980s series.

For those unfamiliar, the Elizabeth Banks-hosted game show sees contestants answering trivia questions to earn “spins” on the Big Board. The board includes prizes, such as cash and luxury vacations, and also the show’s mascot, Whammy. If a player lands on a Whammy, it eliminates any cash and prizes that have been accumulated so far.

On Thursday’s episode, the second episode of Season 6, personal trainer Dylan faced off against Navy veteran Hattye and real estate broker Frank. According to The U.S. Sun, all three were Marvel superfans, and the Whammy mascots were replaced with Deadpool and Wolverine in honor of the new movie.

When Dylan got his chance at the Big Board, his luck kept coming. First, he landed on “Take The Lead,” which bumped his cash prize from $0 to $7,401. In his next spin, he won a Dodge Charger worth $59,000.

Dylan kept his good fortune rolling, ending up with $98,000 before he landed on the mystery “Big 50” square.

“I’m dead!” Banks said as she pretended to collapse.

The “Big 50” square was revealed as a $50,000 prize, giving Dylan an astounding total of $152,233. All he needed to do was avoid the Whammy on his last spin, which he did, securing the record-breaking payday.

This means Dylan broke the record previously held by Michael Larson, who won $110,000 in 1984 after memorizing the board’s patterns.

Fans went wild for Dylan’s stunning win and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Eat your heart out Michael Larson, New #PressYourLuck record of $152,333!” wrote one viewer on X.

“Michael Larson’s record finally goes down!” said another.

“HOLY S*** HE TOOK ALL THOSE SPINS WITHOUT A WHAMMY!!! #PressYourLuck” added another.

“Congratulations Dylan for setting a brand new record in the main game of $152,333. Does he really need a million dollars more? I doubt it,” said one fan.

Another added, “What an epic first half of #PressYourLuck so much money won, WOW.”

“Tonight’s Press Your Luck episode may have been one of the greatest game show episodes I have ever watched,” said another commenter.

During the bonus round, Banks asked Dylan, “How does it feel to have won more money in our front game than anyone else in Press Your Luck history?”

According to The Sun U.S., Dylan said he was planning to “buy a house” with his winnings because he currently lives in his friend’s basement in Utah.

“This is life changing,” his wife said from the audience. “He’s the most deserving person I can think of, I’m so so happy.”

