How the Grammys 2022 Paid Tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins was supposed to perform at the 2022 Grammys with his Foo Fighters bandmates. But after his tragic death on March 25, Grammy Awards producers found a touching way to honor the drummer during the ceremony on Sunday, April 3, showing him in action in a complication of archival videos.

“Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family, and all of their fans around the globe,” Grammys host Trevor Noah said as he introduced the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment, which started with a montage of photos and footage of Hawkins.

“I realized that to be a drummer, you have to be an athlete,” Hawkins said in one clip in the montage.

The rest of the Foo Fighters weren’t in attendance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday—they canceled their planned performance at the awards show, along with other upcoming concerts—but other recording artists were on hand to honor the late drummer. Billie Eilish, for example, wore a shirt with a photo of Hawkins on stage as she performed her hit song “Happier Than Ever.”

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters won every Grammy for which they were nominated at Sunday’s show. They took home Grammy gold for Best Rock Performance (for “Making a Fire”), Best Rock Song (for “Waiting on a War”) and Best Rock Album (for Medicine at Midnight). That means the group has won 15 Grammys so far, making them the most-awarded American band in Grammys history, according to the Twitter account @chartdata.

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, where he and his Foo Fighters bandmates were gearing up to perform at the Estéreo Picnic Festival. Authorities received a call of a person experiencing chest pain, but first responders were unable to resuscitate Hawkins after arriving at the scene, as Rolling Stone reported. A cause of death hasn’t been announced and an investigation into Hawkins’ death is ongoing, but the Attorney General of Colombia tweeted on March 26 that at least 10 substances had been found in Hawkins’ system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC, according to NBC News. He was 50 years old.

After Hawkins’ death, Grammys producers hurried to prepare a tribute to the late musician. “We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music, and live events, told Variety last week. “We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters announced the cancellation of all of their upcoming tour dates. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Announcing Hawkins’ death on Twitter on March 25, the Foo Fighters wrote that his “musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”