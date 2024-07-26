The 2024 Summer Olympics are officially underway in Paris. The city of love has become the center of the world as athletes from around the globe have trekked to participate in events that will take place from July 26 through August 11. The Olympics planned a special opening ceremony to kick things off that started with a special appearance from one of France’s most legendary athletes.

Music icons Lady Gaga and Céline Dion were reported to be performing in the Opening Ceremony. Gaga did, indeed, end up performing a surprise number. The ceremony is still ongoing, so there’s time for Dion and Gaga to make a return. Here are the highlights from what’s happened so far in the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Soccer legend Zinedine Zidane carries the torch

Jamel Debbouze et Zinedine Zidane lancent la #ceremoniedouverture des Jeux Olympiques de #Paris2024 ! pic.twitter.com/DJzhMHtdn8 — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) July 26, 2024

Prologue.

Il faut ramener à Paris la Flamme Olympique arrivée par erreur au Stade de France.

Elle est attendue par des milliers d’athlètes et spectateurs sur la Seine.

Merci Zinedine Zidane

–

Prologue.

We must bring the Olympic Torch back to Paris. It accidentally arrived at… pic.twitter.com/FLnVEf226Q — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2024

The French soccer superstar carried the torch throughout the city, running all the way to the train station where he passed the torch off to three children. The kids descended into the catacombs of Paris, where they were picked up by a cryptic, mysterious figure in a rowboat. The boat appeared as music that sounded it like was straight from The Phantom of the Opera played. They traveled down the Seine, the streets lined with spectators.

The Athletes Arrive

The second segment of the show was titled “Enchanted” and saw the athletes arrive in boats on the Seine. Greece arrived first, as is tradition for the Olympic games. The Refugee Olympic team, representing over 100 million displaced around the world, was one of the first arrivals as well. Countries like Syria, Iran, and Cameroon are all represented on the team.

Lady Gaga Surprise Performance

There’s one thing I would bet my life on and it’s that Lady Gaga will EGOT pic.twitter.com/bni5J4kt9O — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) July 26, 2024

Lady Gaga rehearsing for the opening ceremony of the #Olympics pic.twitter.com/rN4ThVCE0z — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2024

Entering on a staircase set up on the side of the river, Gaga made her surprise entrance behind pink feather fans and delighted the crowd with a rousing opening number.

Moulin Rouge, Notre Dame, Les Mis, & More Performers

Because we can, can, can! 80 artists from the Moulin Rouge perform the iconic dance that dates back to the 1820s. Their pink costumes have been specifically designed for the #OpeningCeremony. Très chic. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3b7dFsXgx5 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

26 seconds of genuinely brilliant direction pic.twitter.com/d0axTUYxoe — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 26, 2024

Gaga’s performance was followed up by an energetic can-can dance from a big cast of dancers alongside the river. The 80 dancers were all performers from the iconic Moulin Rouge.

Then, the masked torchbearer returned zip lining over the city and arriving at Notre Dame for the “Synchronicity” segment of the ceremony. This segment featured a performance from dancers meant to honor the people helping renovate Notre Dame after its devastating fire in 2019.

The torchbearer then arrived in a theater where they were immersed in a performance of “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Misérables, which opened the “Liberté” segment. A beheaded Marie Antoinette appeared as a rock band played to honor the history of French revolutionaries. An opera singer also performed as a fake boat rolled down the street.