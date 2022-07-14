The 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Dates Set for 2023 Show, Nominations Announcement

CBS and the Recording Academy have announced that the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The ceremony will be broadcast on the CBS television network and be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The nominations for the event are scheduled to be revealed on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with further information related to the awards becoming available in the coming months.

This year’s ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and saw performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Carrie Underwood. Jon Batiste received the most awards with five, including Album of the Year, while Silk Sonic won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Leave the Door Open”; Rodrigo won Best New Artist.

The 64th edition of the long-running awards show was originally scheduled for January 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena; however, the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony due to health and safety concerns relating to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The event was later rescheduled to April 3 and moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena due to scheduling conflicts with the Crypto.com arena.

On Wednesday, July 13, it was revealed that the 2022 Grammys broadcast had been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The show also picked up nominations for Production Design, Lighting Design/Lighting Direction, Sound Mixing, and Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control.

