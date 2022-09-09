‘Lopez vs. Lopez’: George & Mayan Lopez on ‘Mending Fences’ in Family Comedy

“A lot of this show is based on our real relationship,” promises Mayan Lopez of Lopez vs. Lopez, the comedy she’s sharing with her real-life pop, George Lopez, now in his fourth sitcom where he plays a fictionalized version of himself.

This time around the laughs are a bit darker. The down-on-his-luck George is owning up to years of disappointing his veterinarian daughter. Cheating on his ex-wife Rosie (Selenis Leyva), Mayan’s mom, and substance abuse are among his chief wrongdoings. To repair the rift, George volunteers to help Mayan renovate her kitchen but, recently broke and homeless due to the pandemic, he’s soon moving in with Mayan, her caring boyfriend Quinten (Matt Shively, The Real O’Neals) and their energetic 7-year-old Chance (Brice Gonzalez).

Mayan and George have lots of fun — smashing walls with sledgehammers and twerking for TikTok videos — but they’ll also confront their deep-seated conflicts. If audiences connect with that, the Lopezes will be pleased.

“Hopefully, people who watch get motivated to mend some fences,” George says.

The show leads off NBC’s Friday primetime lineup, just like the 1970s generational sitcom Sanford and Son that George fondly remembers for its poignant storylines. He declares: “If those two guys could fight for six years, we can fight for nine!”

Lopez vs. Lopez, Premieres Friday, November 4, 8/7c, NBC