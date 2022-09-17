‘Young Rock’ Explores Dwayne Johnson’s Wrestling Transformation in Season 3

Dwayne Johnson will not be our 49th president. The autobiographical comedy, Young Rock, about the actor’s past — and fictional future — begins Season 3 a year after his 2032 election loss, when his former opponent calls for his help with a trade deal during a global coffee bean shortage.

“Does Dwayne jump back in and serve in this other role, or does he not?” asks exec producer Nahnatchka Khan. Well, he knows how to play rough: This round also follows twentysomething Dwayne’s (Uli Latukefu) evolution from unpopular baby-face pro wrestler Rocky Maivia to lauded heel “The Rock.”

“When people hate you for the right reason, that is success in wrestling,” says fellow EP Jeff Chiang. Prepare for his Attitude Era rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Hulk Hogan casting has begun!

Young Rock, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, November 4, 8:30/7:30c, NBC

