‘Only Murders in the Building’: Jesse Williams Joins the Cast for Season 3

Hulu‘s starry comedy Only Murders in the Building is about to get even starrier as Grey’s Anatomy favorite Jesse Williams joins the cast for Season 3.

According to Deadline, the actor known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC‘s long-running medical drama is switching things up for the Emmy-nominated series featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. The actor will play a recurring role as a documentarian who takes interest in the case Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short) are investigating.

This is the latest casting announcement to be made regarding Only Murders in the Building‘s upcoming season after it was unveiled in the Season 2 finale that Paul Rudd will play the primary murder victim, Ben Glenroy. The character mysteriously died onstage in a play put on by Oliver and starring Charles.

Additional details about Williams’ character remain under wraps at this time, but it’s certainly a welcome addition to the show’s universe, which has also featured the likes of Andrea Martin, Amy Schumer, Sting, Nathan Lane, and many more.

Along with featuring in Grey’s Anatomy, Williams has appeared in films and shows, including The Cabin in the Woods, Little Fires Everywhere, and Brooklyn’s Finest, among others. He’s set to star alongside Reese Witherspoon in Your Place or Mine, and he’s the star of Broadway’s Take Me Out revival.

Only Murders in the Building is created for television by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who serve as writers, and executive produces alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.