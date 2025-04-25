Family Guy will be presenting another anthology spoof episode on Sunday (April 27) night. The episode, titled “A Real Who’s Hulu,” will follow in the show’s tradition of putting its characters into alternate scenarios — this time, centering on Hulu’s most decorated originals, Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout, and The Bear.

In the above-embedded exclusive sneak peek at the episode, we get to see a snippet of Family Guy‘s version of The Bear, in which Peter Griffin takes on the role of Carmy (played in the show by Jeremy Allen White) as he takes over The Original Beef.

“Well look who’s back in town,” Chris, cosplaying as Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), says with disdain. After Chris corrects Peter over where they’re at, the relative who died and left him the restaurant, and how he died, Peter continues, “I can finally fulfill my dream of turning this place into a Johnny Rockets and/or the fancy restaurant from Ratatouille.”

From there, we see Peter join the kitchen for the grunt work before he makes an aside: “You can tell I’m good at chefing because of all the quick edits and loud music.”

Meanwhile, Cleveland subs in as Marcus (L-Boy in The Bear), and Lois appears as a very clueless version of Natalie (Abby Elliott).

In addition to The Bear, the show will also parody The Dropout, with Lois taking over Amanda Seyfried‘s Emmy-winning role as Elizabeth Holmes. See photos of that segment below.

Then, Meg, Brian, and Stewie will become Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez‘s character), Charle-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) for the Only Murders in the Building spoof.

This Hulu slate is just the latest in a long history of three-part pop culture spoofs Family Guy has pulled off throughout its decades on air. In addition to its standalone Star Wars specials trilogy, the show has previously reimagined itself in the style of things like literary favorites (The Great Gatsby, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, and Of Mice and Men), famous directors (Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson, and Michael Bay), Stephen King adaptations (Stand By Me, Misery, and The Shawshank Redemption), HBO favorites (Game of Thrones, Succession, and Big Little Lies), Oscar-winning pics (The Silence of the Lambs, American Beauty, and Forrest Gump), Bible stories (Adam and Eve, Noah’s Ark, and the Last Supper), fairy tales (“Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Cinderella”), different decades (’50s, ’60s, and ’70s), and more.

Family Guy, Sundays, 8:30/7:30c, Fox