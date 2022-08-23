How the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Finale Sets Up Season 3 Mystery

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building, “I Know Who Did It.”]

It looks like Only Murders in the Building is expanding its borders as the series set up its Season 3 mystery in a mind-blowing Season 2 finale.

If you haven’t tuned into the epiosde, it might be time to turn away from this page as major spoilers are ahead. After uncovering the murderer of the Arconia’s own Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), which turned out to be All Is Not Ok in Oklahoma podcast subject Becky Butler (Adina Verson), a.k.a. Poppy White, assistant to Cinda Canning (Tina Fey).

Once the crime was solved and Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver’s (Martin Short) names were cleared, new opportunities came knocking. For Oliver, that came in the form of a producing gig for a broadway show starring an actor named Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd.

Based on Oliver’s initial reaction to hearing what star was attached to the project, Ben’s a big deal. But it’s clear when the show jumps ahead a year that there’s tension between him and costar Charles who appears to be taking a break from playing Brazzos to appear in Oliver’s production.

Angry toward Charles, Ben tells Oliver that his costar is the problem before the curtain is raised, and talk about how a lot has happened in the last year ensues, piquing our curiosity. What could have possibly happened between the solving of Bunny’s murder and the opening night of this play? A lot apparently.

“Then I can kill him? Because I just might,” Ben tells Oliver, when the creative advises the actor to use his emotions brewing against Charles onstage.

When Ben meets Charles onstage, they have an exchange of words which includes Charles wishing his fellow actor “good luck,” at first Ben accepts the gesture but then Charles makes his intentions clear. “Good luck is a curse in the theater.”

“I know that, you don’t think I know that? I just didn’t mention it to be polite to you, you piece of s**t,” Ben answers rudely. As the pair continue to bicker, more exchanges are made that make us wonder what the beef is between them.

“Be smart, stay away from her,” Charles tells Ben, not clarifying who the “her” in this scenario is. Indifferently, Ben says, “Why? What are you gonna do?” Instead of offering a creative scenario, Charles pointedly states to Ben, “I know what you did.”

What did Ben do? And why do he and Charles hate each other so much? Hopefully, Season 3 will provide some answers because moments after the curtain rose on their show, Ben passed out on stage as blood ran from his mouth, no more breath in his lungs. Moving outside of the Arconia and its residents, Only Murders in the Building is redefining the show’s title with this latest case.

Could Charles be the culprit or is it another elaborate framing job to get Mabel, Charles, and Oliver off of the podcasting scene altogether? Stay tuned for when the mystery continues in Season 3.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3, TBA, Hulu