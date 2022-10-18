Is Aidan Turner’s Dr. Joe O’Loughlin a rooftop hero or a sick killer in The Suspect? That’s the question set up by the trailer, which TV Insider can exclusively debut as the five-part thriller comes to Sundance Now and AMC+ on November 3.

“All fear can be overcome, rational and irrational. And sometimes we need help in doing that,” Joe says in a voiceover in the video. But when he’s brought in by the police to consult on a case after a woman’s been stabbed 21 times, he keeps vital information to himself, and then everything about him is called into question. Watch the trailer above for more.

Based on the bestselling novel by Michael Robotham, The Suspect follows Joe, who appears to have a perfect life — a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful practice as a clinical psychologist, a media profile, and a publishing deal. After he rescues a young patient ready to jump from the 10th floor of the hospital where he works, he’s also considered a hero.

Veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and his young partner DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra) investigate after a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery. With it a question of whether she was murdered or it’s a case of suicide, Joe is brought in, and he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise. He’s known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, but does he have more to hide? Could his recent diagnosis of a debilitating illness explain his behavior? As the investigation picks up, it becomes a question of who the real Joe is. Does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset — or worse?

The Suspect also stars Camilla Beeput as Julianne, Adam James as Jack Owens, Sian Clifford as Dr. Rachel Fenwick, and Bobby Scofield as Bobby.

The thriller is executive produced by Jake Lushington, James Strong, and Peter Berry. It was written for the screen by Berry, with Strong directing the first three episodes and Camilla Strøm Henriksen directing the last two.

The Suspect, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 3, Sundance Now and AMC+