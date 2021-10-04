‘Poldark’ Star Aidan Turner Joins TV Adaptation of Crime Novel ‘The Suspect’

Aidan Turner, best known for portraying Winston Graham’s literary hero Ross Poldark on the small-screen, is set to star in another television adaptation of a popular novel.

The Irish actor will play Dr. Joseph O’Loughlin in a five-part TV adaptation of Michael Robotham’s 2004 novel The Suspect, which follows a police investigation into the death of a young woman. As an author and clinical psychologist, Dr. Joe’s expertise is highly sought after by the police, but does this doctor with the seemingly perfect life have a hidden dark side?

“I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose and a hidden darker side,” said Turner.

Turner will be joined in the cast by BAFTA nominee Shaun Parkes (Small Axe), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Camilla Beeput (Save Me (Too)), Adam James (Doctor Foster), and Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard).

Line Of Duty, Bodyguard and The Pembrokeshire Murders producer World Productions is behind the series, with Peter Berry (Gangs of London) serving as scriptwriter. The show will air on British broadcaster ITV in the U.K. and international distribution will be handled by ITV Studios.

“I’m thrilled that The Suspect is being adapted by World Productions which has such an amazing track record of creating quality TV drama,” said Robotham. “And Aidan Turner is an inspired choice to play the lead character of Joe O’Loughlin. I could not be in safer hands.”

The Suspect was the debut novel of Robotham, the Australian author who has become one of the most highly regarded crime fiction writers in the world. He is also one of only five writers, including John Le Carre and Ruth Rendell, to twice win the UK Gold Dagger Award for best crime novel.

Filming will take place in London this fall. James Strong (Broadchurch) will direct the first three episodes, with Camilla Strøm Henriksen (Phoenix) serving as director for Episodes 4 and 5. Natasha Romaniuk (The Split) is on board as producer while Jake Lushington, Strong and Berry will executive produce.

