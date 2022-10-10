[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 4.]

Dancing With the Stars got meta in Episode 4. This week’s theme was celebrating all things Disney+, prompting each pair of dancers to perform a number in tribute to a movie or show currently available to stream on the platform. Basically, it was a two-hour, high-energy ad for the Disney+ catalogue.

Last week saw the elimination of Charlie’s Angels legend Cheryl Ladd and her partner, Louis van Amstel. Atop the Season 31 Bond Night leader board once again was Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, each with 33/40. And while Cheryl and Louis weren’t in last place last week (that went to Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, who saw their score improved from Elvis Night), it wasn’t enough to keep them safe.

With all of the themed costumes, DWTS‘s Disney+ night felt like the ushering in of Halloween. But the highlight of the night was when Jenifer Lewis herself sang live for Shangela and Gleb Savchenko‘s performance of “Dig a Little Deeper” from The Princess and the Frog (Lewis voiced Mama Odie in the animated film).

Hosted Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, check out the DWTS Week 4 leader board and all the songs the pairings performed to, below.

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson – “Wait For It” from Hamilton, 36/40

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas – “The Simpsons Theme” from The Simpsons, 36/40

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy – “Mr. Blue Sky” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 36/40

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev – “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins, 34/40

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong – “Remember Me” from Coco, 34/40

Selma Blair & Sasha Farber – “The Muppet Show Theme” from The Muppet Show, 32/40

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko – “Dig a Little Deeper” from The Princess and the Frog, 32/40

Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten – “Witches Are Back One Way or Another” from Hocus Pocus 2, 31/40

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart – “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, 29/40

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki – “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca, 29/40

Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach – “A Star is Born” from Hercules, 28/40

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater – “Life is a Highway” from Cars, 28/40

Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke – “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman, 25/40

After the performances, Trevor and Emma and Sam and Cheryl ended up in the bottom two, aligning with the judges’ scores. The judges were left to decide which couple to save.

Carrie Ann voted to save Trevor and Emma first, as did Bruno and Derek. Len, the tiebreaker vote, said he would have voted to save Trevor and Emma as well. And with that, the ABC weatherman and longtime DWTS alum were sent home.

