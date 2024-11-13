‘Gossip Girl’ & ‘Blue Bloods’ Actress Chanel Maya Banks Mysteriously Disappears

Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Banks has been missing for two weeks after mysteriously vanishing in Los Angeles, California

According to ABC7, the 36-year-old Banks, who has been living in the Playa Vista area, has not been heard from since October 30. Members of her family, including her mom, Judy Singh, and cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, have flown into LA to help with the search.

“Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells. She doesn’t go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom…That girl is more like a big sister to me,” Danielle-Tori told ABC7.

Banks had been living with her husband of one year before her family members suddenly lost contact with her. Per Danielle-Tori, they discovered Banks’ belongings, including her dog and car, at the property, but her laptop and phone were missing.

Danielle-Tori has also claimed that Banks’ husband hasn’t shown a willingness to help with the search. “He’s not willing to help LAPD. He’s not willing to help me or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars,” she told the news outlet.

In an emotional message to her cousin, Danielle-Tori said, “We love you so much. We just want to know you’re okay and that you’re safe and that nobody did anything to you.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for a private investigator. On the page, Danielle-Tori wrote, “She would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself. We noticed on November 10 that her husband has a busted lip and marks and scratches on his neck and arms. Police were called on November 10 and they took pictures of his injuries, which he did not have two days ago when police did the last welfare check.”

She continued, “We asked him where is Chanel, and all he continues to say is “she does not want to be found, she will reach out when she’s ready. He claims he does not know where she is, he says he hasn’t seen or heard from her since November 7, but never called police to say she’s gone.”

Banks is best known for playing Sawyer Bennett in the third season of Gossip Girl. Her other credits include Blue Bloods and the film Twelve.