‘DWTS’: Cheryl Ladd & Louis van Amstel Open Up About Their Emotional Elimination

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli served as the villains on “James Bond Night” on Dancing With the Stars as far as Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel – and millions of Charlie’s Angels fans – are concerned. For the second week in a row, the Ladd and van Amstel found themselves in the bottom two in the dance competition reality series.

The good news is that the judges unanimously voted to save a Cheryl…but the bad news is that they saved Cheryl Burke and her celebrity partner, ABC weatherman Sam Champion. TV Insider chatted with Ladd and van Amstel about their DWTS journey and also with a few pro dancers about the couple’s exit.

This week, Ladd and van Amstel scored three points higher with their rumba set to Bond theme “Diamonds Are Forever” from the 1971 film of the same name compared to their ranking for doing a tango last week. Understandably, they were shocked to find themselves facing the judges in light of their improvement. “We were a little surprised,” Ladd told TV Insider. “It’s a reality show,” philosophized van Amstel, “but our emotions are also real. I didn’t expect this.”

“Not tonight,” Ladd concurred. “[Her] nerves were gone so, yeah…I’m disappointed,” van Amstel said.

In fact, the pro was so sure that he and Ladd would be advancing to next week’s Disney+ week that he was already thinking about the duo’s next dance, a foxtrot, which they were going to dance to “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio.

“We’ll watch somebody else do it,” Ladd said, trying to remain upbeat.

Traditionally (but not always), couples return to the show one last time for the season finale and do one last dance. Is Ladd up for that if invited? “Of course,” she responded with a smile.

Burke says while, of course, she’s glad that she and Champion are continuing on in the competition, she’s sorry to see Ladd and van Amstel exit the show. “Especially, Louis,” she says. “He got me this job, to be honest, back in 2005 or 2006. I loved that he was back here. There’s a warmth and comfort when he’s around. I hope that Louis and I get to do a ballroom dance [later this season].”

Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who is also advancing to in the competition with his partner Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), says he’ll miss both Ladd and van Amstel. “First of all, it was fun to see Louis back on the show,” Chmerkovskiy says. “And Cheryl — she is such a lady. She’s a beautiful lady. It was great to see her embody being a ballroom dancer. Louis brought out the best in her. I wish we could have seen more from her. This is a very competitive season.”

