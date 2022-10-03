[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 3.]

Dancing With the Stars, shaken, not stirred. Following last week’s “Elvis Night” tiebreaker that saw Teresa Giudice sent home, James Bond night kicked off Monday, October 3, on Disney+. The amateurs and pros took on some of the Oscar-winning 007 musical themes for a night of debonair dancing — most of them rumbas.

Daniella Karagach was still out following her positive COVID test last week. Joseph Baena is still dancing with troupe member Alexis Warr, but the unexpected change impressively didn’t inhibit the dance novice’s performance last week or this week. Karagach’s husband, Pasha Pashkov, was eliminated last week with Giudice in favor of Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd and partner Louis van Amstel.

The professionals kicked things off with a sexy group number to “Live and Let Die.” Beginning the night with the first competitive dance was Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas dancing a rumba to Billie Eilish‘s “No Time to Die.”

The TikTok star has been the top of the leader board the last two weeks, but being “sexy and sultry” was out of her wheelhouse. That didn’t show on screen at all; she looked nearly professional with Ballas dressed as a Bond villain. They set the bar high with a score of 33/40, landing the first nine of the season from Bruno Tonioli.

Ladd honored her favorite Bond, Sean Connery, next with a rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever.” Determined to get out of the bottom two with her Bond Girl number, Ladd and van Amstel earned a standing ovation from the crowd and a “that was your best dance” remark from Derek Hough. Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Len Goodman agreed they redeemed themselves from the week before. Still, they only improved by one point.

Here are our favorite performances from the night, in no particular order:

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, 33/40

The influencer proved again that she’s one of the best of the season.

The name is presence. Stage presence. Once again, Shangela and Gleb brought the crowd to their feet with their rumba, one of the sexiest of the night.

The deaf performer was concerned about the slow dance that lacked percussion this week, but he delivered a suave performance with serious Bond energy.

She was blindfolded. Need we say more? The decision was a stylistic and functional choice on Farber’s part, as the cover helped prevent overstimulation that can trigger Blair’s multiple sclerosis symptoms.